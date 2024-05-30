SUBSCRIBE
GlycoNex to Participate in 2024 BIO International Convention

May 30, 2024 | 
GlycoNex, Inc. announced its participation in this year’s BIO International Convention, which is being held in San Diego, CA, June 3-6, 2024.

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GlycoNex, Inc. (4168, hereinafter referred to as GNX), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the development of glycan-directed cancer immunotherapies, today announced its participation in this year’s BIO International Convention, which is being held in San Diego, CA, June 3-6, 2024.

“We are excited to engage with potential partners at BIO to showcase our differentiated clinical stage targeted cancer treatments that focus on sugar molecules. GNX102, our lead antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) candidate, has demonstrated promise for difficult-to-treat cancers such as gastric and bladder cancer. Since our inception, partnering has been a cornerstone of our strategy and business model, and we look forward to exploring new opportunities to advance our mission at BIO,” commented Dr. Mei-Chun Yang, CEO of GlycoNex.

During the conference, Dr. Yang will conduct one-on-one meetings with pharmaceutical executives to explore partnering and strategic opportunities for the Company’s robust anti-cancer pipeline, specifically GNX102, its lead asset.

About GlycoNex Inc.

GlycoNex Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of glycan-directed cancer immunotherapies that effectively inhibit tumor growth while minimizing side effects. GlycoNex possesses a robust pipeline led by GNX102, a humanized monoclonal antibody (mAB) designed to target abnormal sugar molecules in cancer cells. GNX-102 has successfully completed Phase 1 clinical trials with data demonstrating excellent safety and promising efficacy. GlycoNex is also advancing a portfolio of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) that precisely attack cancer cells while sparing healthy tissue. GlycoNex is headquartered in New Taipei City, Taiwan. For more information, visit http://www.glyconex.com.tw.

Contacts for GlycoNex, Inc.

Investor Relations
Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.
Daniel Kontoh-Boateng
dboateng@tiberend.com

Media Relations
Eric Reiss
ereiss@tiberend.com

