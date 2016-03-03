GenScript Corporation Launches Industry’s First Commercial CRISPR Genome Editing Service For Yeast

GenScript CRISPR service to deliver precise custom edited yeast strains in as few as 5 weeks

Piscataway, New Jersey, March 3, 2016 (Newswire.com) - GenScript, the number one global provider of gene synthesis services, today announced the launch of its new CRISPR-based Yeast Genome Editing Service. The yeast service is the newest member of GenScript’sMicrobial Genome Editing Service, which already includes a CRISPR-based bacterial genome editing service, powered by a novel ? Red-CRISPR/Cas9 technology. The company is the first to provide a CRISPR-based custom yeast cell line editing service commercially.

GenScript’s CRISPR-based Yeast Genome Editing Service can be used for knock-in, knock-out, or gene replacement in Saccharomyces cerevisiae. The service currently uses a two-vector system to target up to three genes simultaneously, while ensuring editing accuracy down to the base pair. Customers provide GenScript with their host yeast strain and the name or sequence of the gene to be edited. In as few as five weeks, GenScript delivers the newly engineered strain in glycerol stock with Sanger sequencing results. GenScript unveiled its Yeast Genome Editing Service at this February’s CRISPR Precision Gene Editing Congress in Boston, the second annual gathering of leaders in this rapidly-evolving field. “GenScript developed CRISPR-based genome editing service for yeast to help researchers accelerate their research by easily leveraging this powerful, gene editing technology in one of the most widely used model organisms,” said GenScript’s CRISPR Services Product Manager, Laura Geuss, Ph.D. “Our delivery of custom yeast strains edited with the precision afforded by CRISPR is poised to advance disease pathway studies, engineering of metabolic pathways, and production of biomolecules.”

The genome-editing technology, CRISPR/Cas9 is being used by biologists in nearly every area of genetic research to delete, repair, or replace genes. The technology is considered faster, easier to use, and more precise than previous gene-editing techniques. In addition to the new Yeast Genome Editing Service, GenScript’s portfolio of CRISPR products and services include agRNA design tool, gRNA constructs, genome-scale gRNA libraries, bacterial genome editing services and mammalian cell-line editing services.

For more information on GenScript’s CRISPR portfolio or to view case studies that demonstrate how the technology has been used, click here.

About GenScript - GenScript is the world leader in gene synthesis and a peptide, protein, and antibody research partner for fundamental life science research, translational biomedical research, early stage biopharmaceutical development, and synthetic biology. Since its founding in 2002, GenScript has provided services and products to scientists in more than 100 countries worldwide. The company delivers biological research services encompassing gene synthesis and molecular biology, peptide synthesis, custom antibodies, protein expression, antibody and protein engineering, in vitro and in vivo pharmacology and industrial synthetic biology products. For more information, visit http://www.genscript.com/.

#

TWEET THIS:

@genscript first to offer commercial #CRISPR genome editing service for yeast. It’s seamless, highly efficient, precise, and can KO up to 3 genes at once http://www.genscript.com/

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements related to the earning and sales forecasts. These forward-looking statements are based upon GenScript’s current plans, assumptions, beliefs, expectations, estimates and projections. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation: market condition, global stability, new technologies. The forward-looking statements made in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. GenScript expressly disclaims any duty, obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in GenScript’sexpectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

For More Information Contact

Corporate Contact:

Sally Wang, Chief Operating Officer

GenScript

732.885.9188 ext 111

sally.wang@genscript.com

Media Contact:

Karl Schmieder

messagingLAB

646.515.3392

genscript@messaginglab.com