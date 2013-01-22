GenScript Corporation Announces Joint Road Show With Open Monoclonal Technology, Inc.

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Jan. 22, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- GenScript and Open Monoclonal Technology, Inc. (OMT) today announced a joint road show with potential clients across the US, China, Japan and South Korea in late January and early February. The road show will offer prospective clients introductions to GenScript and OMT’s human antibody discovery technologies and explore new ways of accelerated and improved development of this important class of human therapeutics.

GenScript

GenScript offers a full spectrum of human antibody services, including target screening and expression, immunization, monoclonal antibody screening at any desired high complexity, antibody sequencing and characterization, biological and other assays, antibody production cell line development, model animal-based efficacy studies and more. GenScript’s antibody development team consists of senior scientists and business managers who have extensive experience in therapeutic antibody development. They have been involved in the full process of therapeutic drug development. GenScript has already successfully gained a top position in gene synthesis worldwide, and has established leading positions in many other biology service areas.

Open Monoclonal Technology, Inc.

Open Monoclonal Technology, Inc. (OMT) is a leader in genetic engineering of animals for the development of human therapeutic antibodies naturally optimized human antibodies. OMT has created OmniRat, the first fully human monoclonal antibody platform based on transgenic rats. OmniRat uses an improved understanding of B cell development and a new approach to inactivation of endogenous antibody expression, which enables them to make antibodies with human idiotypes as efficiently as wild type rats make normal antibodies. OmniRat represents a novel and proprietary technology with unrestricted development options for fully human monoclonal antibodies, available worldwide for all targets and indications. OMT also develops a transgenic mouse, OmniMouse, to complement OmniRat and further increase epitope coverage in human antibody development. OmniAb integrates OMT’s transgenic animal platforms, proven protein- and DNA-mediated immunization and Gel-Encapsulated Microenvironment (GEM) deep antibody screening to enable fast and cost-efficient generation and identification of preferred human therapeutic antibody candidates.

Web site: www.genscript.com

SOURCE GenScript USA Inc.