GenScript Biotech Global Forum 2024 to Commence, Infusing New Vitality into the GCT Industry

NANJING, China, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 10, 2024, the GenScript Biotech Global Forum is set to inaugurate with grandeur during the 42nd J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, USA. The forum, themed “Innovations and Breakthroughs Shaping Tomorrow’s Cell and Gene Therapies,” will take off from a fresh, multi-dimensional perspective, gathering leading figures from the biopharmaceutical innovation sector. This includes corporate titans, industry elites, FDA officials, and key players in the capital markets to jointly explore research and development as well as innovative opportunities for cell and gene therapy (GCT) products, and to collaboratively devise new strategies and prospects for the industry’s future commercialization.

The GenScript Biotech Global Forum will not only represent a significant step in the exploration of commercialization within the GCT industry but will also recalibrate the direction of its future development. GenScript Biotech is committed to joining forces with industry colleagues to propel more effective treatment plans and the advancement of commercial applications, infusing new dynamism into the development of the cell and gene industry.

Under the globalization backdrop, how can biopharmaceutical innovation find new breakthroughs? Where do the opportunities for development in GCT lie within the competitive international market? How should biopharmaceutical companies adjust their strategic concepts and positioning? To further the advancement in the GCT field, the GenScript Biotech Global Forum invites industry leaders to converge, share their invaluable experiences and insights, provide new enlightenment for the industry’s development, and explore further possibilities for commercialization.

The commercialization path for CAR-T is full of challenges; how shall we respond? What means can improve the accessibility of CAR-T therapy? What are the trends in regulatory laws and policy development? With multi-dimensional “internal competition” on the rise, how can we achieve a breakthrough? To address these pressing topics, the forum has specially arranged an industry leader dialogue session, inviting global notables such as Simone Fishburn, Editor in Chief of BioCentury; Ying Huang, CEO of Legend Biotech; Kanti Thirumoorthy, CTO (T-cell Therapy) at AstraZeneca and SVP of Technical Operations at Neogene Therapeutics; Adrian Bot, Founding Chief Scientific Officer & Executive Vice President of Research and Development at Capstan Therapeutics; Lekha Mikkilineni, Assistant Professor, Division of Blood & Marrow Transplant and Cellular Therapy at Stanford University School of Medicine; and Nina Shah, Global Head of Multiple Myeloma Clinical Development and Strategy at Strategy，Haematology Research & Development of AstraZeneca, to engage in profound discussions about the commercialization process of cell therapy and to explore the pathways to the future.

The direction of international regulatory policies also plays a pivotal role in the commercialization of CAR-T. As CAR-T therapy rapidly evolves, governments and regulatory bodies across the globe have been formulating and implementing corresponding policies to ensure the safety and efficacy of this groundbreaking treatment. Discovering practical and feasible compliance strategies is key to better commercialize CAR-T and to bring greater benefits to patients globally. The forum features a virtual keynote speech by Peter Marks, Director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER), themed “Advancing the Development of CAR-T Cells.”

Furthermore, the forum is privileged to have invited several distinguished figures from the field of gene editing. Among them, David Liu, one of the pioneers of gene editing, will deliver an eagerly anticipated keynote speech on the subject of “Base editing and Prime Editing: Correcting Mutations that Cause Genetic Disease in Cells, Animals, and Patients”.

Simultaneously, at the panel discussion “Next-Generation Gene Therapy,” moderated by Ken Prentice, Vice President of Process Development and Manufacturing at Shape Therapeutics, we can expect to gain insights from numerous elites in the gene editing sector. What kind of sparks will fly from the intellectual exchange between thought leaders such as Derek Hicks, CBO at Intellia Therapeutics; Devyn Smith, CEO at Arbor Biotech; Stanley Qi, Associate Professor of Bioengineering at Stanford University, Scientific Founder at Epic Bio; Alex Goraltchouk, Chief Operating Officer at Remedium Bio; and Nathan Mao, Chief Technology Officer at GenScript ProBio to explore the pathways for the next generation of potential gene therapy products.

GCT is one of the most fervently discussed topics in the pharmaceutical field today, bearing significant development potential and investment value. As the technology progresses and the application fields broaden, the sector is poised to encounter more opportunities and challenges. The forum has also specially planned a distinctive roundtable discussion titled " What Lies Ahead for GCT Commercialization Amid Funding Frenzy.” This segment promises to help attendees better comprehend the latest trends and developments in the capital market, offering beneficial references and insights. Invited panelists include Konstantinos Aprilakis, Partner at Deerfield Management; Yi Shi, Founding Managing Partner at Lilly Asia Ventures; Josh Resnick, Senior Managing Director at RA Capital Management; John Mendlein, Executive Partner at Flagship Pioneering; Keith Crandell, Co-founder and Managing Director at ARCH Venture Partners; and Vincent Xiang, Managing Partner and Founder at 7G BioVentures, who will discuss the latest findings and forward-looking perspectives in the field. In this dialogue, they will share their unique insights into the future development of the GCT domain, providing a feast of thought for the participants.

With the goal of fostering dialogue and integration in the GCT industry and creating a premier platform for industry exchange, the GenScript Biotech Global Forum has attracted participation from numerous industry leaders since its first event in 2020, contributing intellect and strength to the industry’s growth. After four years of tireless efforts, the forum has gradually become an important bridge for dialogue in the global biotech industry, bearing witness to the remarkable progress and extraordinary achievements in the GCT field alongside global peers.

Let us join hands and shoulder to shoulder, ignite the spark in the field of GCT, and co-author a new chapter in its future development. The forum, focused on innovation and breakthroughs, will provide a platform for in-depth exchanges, experience sharing, kindle innovative thinking, promote technical exchange and cooperation, and infuse new vitality into the prosperity and development of the GCT industry.

About GenScript Biotech Corporation

GenScript Biotech Corporation (HK.1548) is the world’s leading technology and service provider of life science R&D and manufacture. Built upon its solid gene synthesis technology, GenScript Biotech is divided into four major platforms including the life science service and product platform, the biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) platform, the industrial synthetic products platform, and the integrated global cell therapy platform.

GenScript Biotech was founded in New Jersey, US in 2002 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2015. GenScript Biotech’s business operations span over 100 countries and regions worldwide with legal entities located in the US, Mainland China, Hong Kong, China, Japan, Singapore, Netherlands, Ireland, the United Kingdom, Korea, and Belgium. GenScript Biotech provides premium, convenient and reliable services and products for over 200,000 customers.

As of June 30, 2023, GenScript Biotech had more than 6,400 employees globally. In addition, GenScript Biotech owns a number of intellectual property rights, including over 240 patents, over 900 pending patent applications and great numbers of trade secrets.

Driven by the corporate mission of “make people and nature healthier through biotechnology”, GenScript Biotech strives to become the most trustworthy biotech company in the world. As of June 30, 2023, 85,100 peer-reviewed journal articles worldwide have cited GenScript Biotech’s services and products.

