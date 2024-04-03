Geneoscopy to Present Research on Inflammatory Bowel Disease at Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation’s IBD Innovate 2024 Conference

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Geneoscopy, Inc., a life sciences company focused on developing diagnostic tests for the advancement of gastrointestinal health, will present research at the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation’s IBD Innovate 2024 Conference in Cambridge, Mass., April 9-10. The data showcases the potential predictive capabilities of Geneoscopy’s noninvasive stool RNA biomarker technology in informing therapeutic response for patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

“At Geneoscopy, we are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation in gut health diagnostics and therapeutics,” said Erica Barnell, Chief Science and Medical Officer at Geneoscopy. “Through rigorous research and development efforts, we have leveraged RNA-based technology to reveal crucial insights into the effectiveness of therapeutic interventions for individuals suffering from IBD. Our participation at IBD Innovate reaffirms our commitment to advancing precision immunology for patients with IBD.”

Dr. Barnell will deliver a platform presentation titled “Noninvasive stool RNA test approximates disease activity and predicts therapeutic response in patients with inflammatory bowel disease” on April 9 at 10:30 a.m. The research examined stool-derived eukaryotic RNA (seRNA) to predict therapeutic response and disease activity in Crohn’s Disease (CD) and Ulcerative Colitis (UC). Stool samples were longitudinally collected from subjects with IBD before and after therapy. seRNA signatures were correlated with CD activity index scores and endoscopies. Random forest models accurately classified disease severity, distinguishing active disease from remission with 81% accuracy and mild from moderate disease with 92% accuracy. Longitudinal data showed that seRNA expression correlated with therapeutic target and lymphocyte burden, indicating response.

Approximately 1 in 100 Americans live with IBD, highlighting a critical need for tools to inform therapy selection. Through noninvasive methods, the company’s technology measures RNA expression profiles, which signal mucosal healing in the colon. The resulting information can empower healthcare providers with actionable insights, enabling tailored treatment options that target their specific needs.

About Geneoscopy, Inc.

Geneoscopy Inc. is a life sciences company focused on developing diagnostic tests for gastrointestinal health. Leveraging its proprietary, patented stool-derived eukaryotic RNA (seRNA) biomarker platform, Geneoscopy’s mission is to empower patients and providers to transform gastrointestinal health through innovative diagnostics. Beyond colorectal cancer screening, Geneoscopy is developing diagnostic tests for treatment selection and therapy monitoring in other disease areas in partnership with leading universities and biopharmaceutical companies. For more information, visit www.geneoscopy.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240403170662/en/