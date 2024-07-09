Gel4Med Receives Recognition in Podiatry Today for their G4Derm Product Line as a Top 10 Innovations in Podiatry

Boston, Massachusetts – Gel4Med, an innovative biomaterials company, is proud to announce that Podiatry Today has recognized their first product, G4Derm Plus, as one of the Top 10 Innovations in Podiatry. This achievement reflects the relentless dedication of the Gel4Med team to design and develop transformative technology focused on advancing patient care.

Gel4Med’s novel biosynthetic matrix products, G4Derm and G4Derm Plus are designed to transform wound management. Current biomaterials for wound care use a top-down product development approach that often relies on bio-harvesting donor tissues (animal and human). This strategy often results in unacceptable clinical outcomes due to the variable quality of donor materials, donor availability, risk of disease transmission, extensive biochemical processing, and donor-host mismatch. In contrast, Gel4Med uses bottom-up design and engineering approaches utilizing its biosynthetic and amino-acid derived Smart Materials Platform.

The advanced polypeptide matrix in G4Derm family products forms a scaffold that facilitates wound healing while preventing bacterial penetration. The flowable form factor enables the contouring of irregularly shaped wounds and eliminating dead space. The product was designed with user-centric benefits, delivered as a prefilled, sterile, and ready-to-use syringe that can be stored at room temperature.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by Dr. Stephanie Wu and Podiatry Today as a top 10 innovation in podiatry as we work to bring G4Derm family products to the market and establish a new standard in managing acute and chronic wounds,” said Dr. Manav Mehta, CEO of Gel4Med. “Using our synthetic peptide approach, our products were designed to closely resemble the extracellular matrix found in the host tissue. This formulation exerts a robust antibacterial barrier without exogenous agents, potentially addressing the challenge of multi-drug-resistant organisms and biofilms that impede wound closure via a novel mechanism. The recognition by Podiatry Today reaffirms our vision of purpose-driven biomaterials engineering and underscores our commitment to patient care.”

The G4Derm product line received FDA 510(k) clearance in Q4 2023 and is currently available in a limited market release in the United States through Gel4Med’s Product Evaluation Program. The product evaluation program is open for enrollment to surgeons who are eager to evaluate the utility of the G4Derm product line in their practice and contribute to bringing the next generation of wound care technologies to their patients. All interested clinicians should get in touch with the media contact below to learn how to participate.

Exploring Partnerships for a Broader Patient Impact: Gel4Med invites those attending the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Fall Conference in Las Vegas, October 2-5, 2024, to connect with the team to learn more about the Company’s portfolio and engineered biomaterials solutions. The company is actively pursuing opportunities to engage with strategic and distribution and commercial partners to amplify its reach in preparation for the G4Derm and G4Derm Plus full commercial launch. If you want to partner with the Company, please get in touch with the media contact below.

About Gel4Med: Originating from the Harvard Innovation Labs, Gel4Med stands at the forefront of biomaterials science. Leveraging its state-of-the-art Smart Materials Platform, the company rapidly propels cutting-edge products through its development pipeline. This groundbreaking platform offers unparalleled customization capabilities, ushering in new horizons for therapeutic biomaterials across regenerative medicine, surgery, and both cell and drug delivery domains. Gel4Med’s endeavors are supported by eminent backers, including Peter Thiel’s Breakout Labs, the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Department of Defense (DoD), the National Science Foundation (NSF), the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center (MLSC), and Mass Ventures.

For more information, please get in touch with Rebecca Salamone at rebecca.salamone@gelformed.com

Forward Looking Statements:

Statements made in this press release that look forward in time or that express beliefs, expectations or hopes regarding future occurrences or anticipated outcomes are forward-looking statements. A number of risks and uncertainties such as risks associated with product development and commercialization efforts, expected timing or results of any clinical trials, ultimate clinical outcome and perceived or actual advantages of the Company’s products, market and physician acceptance of the products, intellectual property protection, and competitive offerings could cause actual events to adversely differ from the expectations indicated in these forward-looking statements.