Fusion Pharmaceuticals to Present Interim Data from the Phase 2 TATCIST Clinical Trial Evaluating FPI-2265 at the 2024 AACR Annual Meeting

HAMILTON, ON and BOSTON, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: FUSN), a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing next-generation radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines, today announced that interim efficacy and safety data from the Phase 2 TATCIST clinical trial evaluating FPI-2265 in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) has been selected for a clinical trial poster presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2024, being held April 5-10 in San Diego, California.

Presentation at AACR Annual Meeting 2024:

Title: Preliminary efficacy and safety results from the (TATCIST) trial: A PSMA-directed targeted alpha therapy with FPI-2265 (225Ac-PSMA-I&T) for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC)

Session: Phase II Clinical Trials 1

Session Date and Time: Tuesday April 9, 2024, 9:00 a.m – 12:30 p.m. PT

Location: Poster Section 49

Abstract Number: CT224

The poster will be available on Fusion’s website following the presentation. For more details about the AACR Annual Meeting, please visit: https://www.aacr.org/meeting/aacr-annual-meeting-2024/.

About Fusion

Fusion Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing next-generation radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. Fusion connects alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha emitting payloads to tumors. Fusion’s clinical-stage development portfolio includes lead program, FPI-2265, targeting prostate specific membrane antigen for metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer currently in a Phase 2 trial and novel targeted alpha therapies (TATs) including next-generation antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). Fusion has a collaboration with AstraZeneca to jointly develop novel TATs and combination programs between Fusion’s TATs and AstraZeneca’s DNA damage response inhibitors and immuno-oncology agents. Fusion has a fully operational Good Manufacturing Practice compliant state-of-the-art radiopharmaceutical manufacturing facility to meet supply demand for the Company’s growing pipeline of TATs. The Company has strategic actinium supply agreements with Niowave, Inc. and BWXT Medical.

