Fusion Pharmaceuticals to Present Interim Data from the Phase 2 TATCIST Clinical Trial Evaluating FPI-2265 at the 2024 AACR Annual Meeting

March 5, 2024 
HAMILTON, ON and BOSTON, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: FUSN), a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing next-generation radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines, today announced that interim efficacy and safety data from the Phase 2 TATCIST clinical trial evaluating FPI-2265 in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) has been selected for a clinical trial poster presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2024, being held April 5-10 in San Diego, California.

Presentation at AACR Annual Meeting 2024:

Title: Preliminary efficacy and safety results from the (TATCIST) trial: A PSMA-directed targeted alpha therapy with FPI-2265 (225Ac-PSMA-I&T) for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC)
Session: Phase II Clinical Trials 1
Session Date and Time: Tuesday April 9, 2024, 9:00 a.m – 12:30 p.m. PT
Location: Poster Section 49
Abstract Number: CT224

The poster will be available on Fusion’s website following the presentation. For more details about the AACR Annual Meeting, please visit: https://www.aacr.org/meeting/aacr-annual-meeting-2024/.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing next-generation radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. Fusion connects alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha emitting payloads to tumors. Fusion’s clinical-stage development portfolio includes lead program, FPI-2265, targeting prostate specific membrane antigen for metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer currently in a Phase 2 trial and novel targeted alpha therapies (TATs) including next-generation antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). Fusion has a collaboration with AstraZeneca to jointly develop novel TATs and combination programs between Fusion’s TATs and AstraZeneca’s DNA damage response inhibitors and immuno-oncology agents. Fusion has a fully operational Good Manufacturing Practice compliant state-of-the-art radiopharmaceutical manufacturing facility to meet supply demand for the Company’s growing pipeline of TATs. The Company has strategic actinium supply agreements with Niowave, Inc. and BWXT Medical.

Amanda Cray
Senior Director of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
(617) 967-0207
cray@fusionpharma.com

