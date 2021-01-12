Forest City Diagnostic Imaging Acquires Summit Radiology in Rockford, Illinois!

Jan. 12, 2021 20:02 UTC

ROCKFORD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Forest City Diagnostic Imaging, LLC (FOREST CITY) today announced that it has acquired Summit Radiology, LLC (Summit), in order to better serve the greater communities of Northern Illinois and Southern Wisconsin. FOREST CITY will integrate operations with Summit to provide an efficient and effective patient experience and will continue to operate at both locations effective January 1, 2021.

FOREST CITY has over 22-years of history in providing expert services to its patients, and with the acquisition of Summit will diversify and grow their expertise while expanding into 3D mammography that includes contrast enhanced spectral mammography (CESM). This transaction increases both Summit and FOREST CITY’s collective ability to offer high-quality and affordable imaging services to their patients.

The newly integrated operations are proud to announce that they have reached an agreement with Dr. Martin Urban and Camelot Radiology for interpretive radiology services to complement FOREST CITY’s existing independent radiological team. Dr. Vikram Sobti will continue to interpret patient images with the highest quality of care for FOREST CITY. Together, this team of board-certified subspecialty trained radiologists will help FOREST CITY offer best-in-class diagnostic radiology services and solutions.

“Both companies have served in this market for a long time and will continue to support Rockford, IL and surrounding communities,” said Vickie Lyford, operations manager at FOREST CITY. “FOREST CITY is pleased to formally team up with Summit by offering expanded capacity and additional patient services and conveniences while also offering deeper expertise in their independent radiologist team.”

Acquisition and due diligence intermediary services were led by Kreshmore Group; Structured advisory services were led by David J. Wabick Sr. as outside advisor. Specific terms of this transaction were not disclosed.

About Summit Radiology

Founded in 2006, Summit Radiology, LLC is a progressive full-service diagnostic imaging center located in Rockford, IL that specializes in Diagnostic Radiology. Summit utilizes the latest technology with accreditations in Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Computed Tomography (CT) and Mammography by the American College of Radiology (ACR). Summit Radiology is dedicated to providing the highest quality care with state-of-the-art diagnostic imaging services in a safe, efficient, comfortable, patient-friendly manner and welcoming environment. To learn more about Summit Radiology visit www.summitrockford.com or call (815) 654-2486.

About Forest City Diagnostic Imaging

Founded in 1998, Forest City Diagnostic Imaging, LLC is the largest privately held Northern Illinois’ Independent Diagnostic Imaging Center. Our team of contracted Radiologists are board certified in Radiology with sub-specialty training in Body, MSK, and Neuro expertise. Our technologists have over 100 years of combined experience in diagnostic radiology. FOREST CITY is a highly compassionate and expert imaging center - our goal is to be precise, punctual, personable, and to provide the highest quality imaging with accurate and concise interpretations. To learn more about FOREST CITY visit www.ForestCityDI.com or call (815) 398-1300.

