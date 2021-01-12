SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Deals

Forest City Diagnostic Imaging Acquires Summit Radiology in Rockford, Illinois!

January 12, 2021 | 
3 min read

Forest City Diagnostic Imaging, LLC announced that it has acquired Summit Radiology, LLC, in order to better serve the greater communities of Northern Illinois and Southern Wisconsin.

Jan. 12, 2021 20:02 UTC

Acquisition Connects High Quality Community Care in Northern Illinois

ROCKFORD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Forest City Diagnostic Imaging, LLC (FOREST CITY) today announced that it has acquired Summit Radiology, LLC (Summit), in order to better serve the greater communities of Northern Illinois and Southern Wisconsin. FOREST CITY will integrate operations with Summit to provide an efficient and effective patient experience and will continue to operate at both locations effective January 1, 2021.

FOREST CITY has over 22-years of history in providing expert services to its patients, and with the acquisition of Summit will diversify and grow their expertise while expanding into 3D mammography that includes contrast enhanced spectral mammography (CESM). This transaction increases both Summit and FOREST CITY’s collective ability to offer high-quality and affordable imaging services to their patients.

The newly integrated operations are proud to announce that they have reached an agreement with Dr. Martin Urban and Camelot Radiology for interpretive radiology services to complement FOREST CITY’s existing independent radiological team. Dr. Vikram Sobti will continue to interpret patient images with the highest quality of care for FOREST CITY. Together, this team of board-certified subspecialty trained radiologists will help FOREST CITY offer best-in-class diagnostic radiology services and solutions.

“Both companies have served in this market for a long time and will continue to support Rockford, IL and surrounding communities,” said Vickie Lyford, operations manager at FOREST CITY. “FOREST CITY is pleased to formally team up with Summit by offering expanded capacity and additional patient services and conveniences while also offering deeper expertise in their independent radiologist team.”

Acquisition and due diligence intermediary services were led by Kreshmore Group; Structured advisory services were led by David J. Wabick Sr. as outside advisor. Specific terms of this transaction were not disclosed.

About Summit Radiology

Founded in 2006, Summit Radiology, LLC is a progressive full-service diagnostic imaging center located in Rockford, IL that specializes in Diagnostic Radiology. Summit utilizes the latest technology with accreditations in Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Computed Tomography (CT) and Mammography by the American College of Radiology (ACR). Summit Radiology is dedicated to providing the highest quality care with state-of-the-art diagnostic imaging services in a safe, efficient, comfortable, patient-friendly manner and welcoming environment. To learn more about Summit Radiology visit www.summitrockford.com or call (815) 654-2486.

About Forest City Diagnostic Imaging

Founded in 1998, Forest City Diagnostic Imaging, LLC is the largest privately held Northern Illinois’ Independent Diagnostic Imaging Center. Our team of contracted Radiologists are board certified in Radiology with sub-specialty training in Body, MSK, and Neuro expertise. Our technologists have over 100 years of combined experience in diagnostic radiology. FOREST CITY is a highly compassionate and expert imaging center - our goal is to be precise, punctual, personable, and to provide the highest quality imaging with accurate and concise interpretations. To learn more about FOREST CITY visit www.ForestCityDI.com or call (815) 398-1300.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210112006028/en/

Contacts

Lisa Gille
(815) 398-1300
Lisa@ForestCityDI.com

Source: Forest City Diagnostic Imaging, LLC

Mergers & acquisitions Diagnostics Illinois
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
exteriors of Merck, Biogen and BMS
Deals
Top I&I Deals So Far in 2024
August 7, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Mollie Barnes
South San Francisco, CA, USA - May 1, 2022: Exterior view of the Merck Researches Laboratories in South San Francisco, California. Merck & Co., Inc. is a global pharmaceutical company headquartered in Rahway, New Jersey. The company does business as Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD) outside the United States and Canada.
Deals
Daiichi Pays Merck $170M for T-Cell Engager, Expands ADC Partnership
August 6, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Sangamo Therapeutics headquarters in Brisbane, California
Deals
Cash-Strapped Sangamo Gets Lifeline from Genentech in Potential $1.9B Neuro Deal
August 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Money growth/iStock, RomoloTavani
Funding
Symbiotic Capital Launches With More Than $600M to Provide Life Science Loans
August 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor