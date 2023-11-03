Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Physicians Contribute to Immunotherapy Treatment Advances at Global Meeting

FORT MYERS, Fla., Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) physicians will present at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting this week in San Diego. They will join stakeholders across the immune-oncology field worldwide to advance the science, discover breakthroughs and enhance education on cancer immunotherapy, which uses the body’s own immune system to find, target and fight many forms of the disease.

“Immunotherapy is one of the most promising and successful treatment areas for cancer, even at the most advanced stages, said Lucio N. Gordan, MD, FCS President & Managing Physician. “Through our robust and far-reaching clinical trials research program, FCS continues to contribute to cutting-edge research that is providing hope and improving outcomes for cancer patients worldwide.”

The following FCS physician investigators will present research results during oral and poster abstract presentations:

Manish Patel, MD, FCS Director of Drug Development – COM701 + nivolumab demonstrates preliminary antitumor activity in patients with metastatic breast cancer; T-cell responses to individualized neoantigen therapy (INT) nRNA-4157 (V984) as monotherapy or in combination with pembrolizumab;

Judy Wang, MD, FCS Associate Director of Drug Development - Characterization of the pharmacodynamic activity of CLN-619, an anti-MICA/B monoclonal antibody, in patients from an ongoing Phase 1 trial, COM701 + nivolumab demonstrates preliminary antitumor activity in patients with metastatic breast cancer; The combination of COM701 + nivolumab demonstrates preliminary antitumor activity in patients with metastatic breast cancer; TWT-101: A First-In-Clinic Study of CFI-402411, a Hematopoietic Progenitor Kinase-1 (HPK1) Inhibitor, as Single Agent or Combined With Pembrolizumab in Subjects With Advanced Solid Malignancies; A first-in-human phase 1 clinical study evaluating safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and efficacy of the EDB+FN targeting ADC PYX-201 in participants with advanced solid tumors; A phase 1, first-in-human (FIH), open-label, dose-finding and expansion study of XmAb808, a B7H3 x CD28 bispecific antibody, in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced solid tumors

Cesar Perez, MD – a poster presentation as first author of INCLINE-101: Preliminary Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics (PK), and Pharmacodynamics (PD) of TAC-001 (TLR9 Agonist Conjugated to a CD22 mAb) in Patients With Advanced or Metastatic Solid Tumors; as co-author of a Phase 1, first-in-human, open-label study evaluating the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and preliminary efficacy of PRJ1-3024 in subjects with advanced solid tumor; as co-author of the abstract, T-cell responses to individualized neoantigen therapy (INT) nRNA-4157 (V984) as monotherapy or in combination with pembrolizumab.

Dr. Manish Patel said, “As we increase our collective understanding of how the immune system interacts with cancer cells, we are able to continuously advance targeted treatment options as well as our ability to predict, with precision, which patients will respond best to this form of treatment.

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. The majority of new cancer drugs recently approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with FCS participation.* Recognized for our research, FCS is a recipient of the national Clinical Trials Participation Award presented by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). FCS physicians, trained in prestigious medical schools and research institutes, are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Founded in 1984, FCS has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies genomic-based treatment and immunotherapy. Our highest values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians and staff.

*Prior to approval

