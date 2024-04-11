FibroBiologics Granted Patent for Regeneration of Cartilage-Type Cells by the Australian Patent Office

HOUSTON, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroBiologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBLG) (“FibroBiologics”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with 150+ patents issued and pending with a focus on the development of therapeutics and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials, announced the issuance of a patent from the Australian Patent Office (Patent Number 2017207445) covering the proprietary method using a particular cellular blend for the regeneration of chondrocytes or cartilage-type cells.

Cartilage is a vital connective tissue that provides cushioning, support, and flexibility to the joints including the spine. Cartilage tissue, due to a lack of vascularization, has a limited capacity to heal when damaged, potentially leading to pain, inflammation, and loss of function in the affected joint. FibroBiologics’ fibroblast cell-based technology offers a potential solution to regenerate cartilage tissue and restore its function, by using a natural and biocompatible cellular blend that can adapt to the specific needs of the target tissue.

“The awarding of this patent recognizes the novelty and utility of our method for cartilage regeneration using fibroblast and other cell types. It strengthens our position in fibroblast cell therapy and regenerative medicine,” said Founder & Chief Executive Officer of FibroBiologics, Pete O’Heeron.

“Discs are complex structures that act as shock absorbers between the bones and require a delicate balance of mechanical, biochemical, and cellular factors to maintain health and function. Disc degeneration is a multifactorial process that involves the loss of proteoglycans and chondrocytes from the nucleus pulposus. Our fibroblast cell-based technology has the potential to replenish the nucleus pulposus with its essential secreted components, facilitating cell differentiation and modulating the inflammatory and degenerative environment of the disc. We believe that the methodology described in our issued patent has the potential to offer a long-lasting and minimally invasive solution for disc repair and regeneration,” added Chief Scientific Officer of FibroBiologics, Hamid Khoja, Ph.D.

About FibroBiologics

Based in Houston, FibroBiologics is a cell therapy and regenerative medicine company developing a pipeline of treatments and seeking potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. FibroBiologics holds 150+ US and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer. FibroBiologics represents the next generation of medical advancement in cell therapy. For more information, visit www.FibroBiologics.com.

