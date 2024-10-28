Iterum Wins FDA Approval For Oral UTI Antibiotic, Seeks ‘Strategic Transaction’ for Asset

The FDA on Friday signed off on Iterum Therapeutics’ oral antibiotic sulopenem etzadroxil and probenecid, which will now be marketed as Orlynvah, for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections in adult women.

Orlynvah, Iterum’s first FDA-approved product, is cleared for three designated microorganisms—Escherichia coli, Klebsiella pneumoniae and Proteus mirabilis—and is indicated for women with limited or no available alternative oral antibiotic options.

Iterum CEO Corey Fishman in a statement called Orlynvah’s approval a “historic milestone” that “offers new hope for patients suffering from difficult-to-treat uUTIs (uncomplicated urinary tract infections).” Orlynvah is “the first oral penem approved in the U.S.,” Fishman said, noting it is “an important way to combat antimicrobial resistance to other approved oral agents and offers a potential solution to patients and physicians.”

To bring Orlynvah to the market and boost its commercialization efforts, Iterum will “renew” its “efforts to achieve a strategic transaction involving Orlynvah with the goal of maximizing value for our stakeholders,” Fishman said.

The FDA’s decision on Friday was backed by Iterum’s clinical data for Orlynvah, including two Phase III trials. In the pivotal late-stage REASSURE study, topline data which were released in January 2024, the oral sulopenem showed statistical non-inferiority to Augmentin (amoxicillin/clavulanate) in terms of overall response.

Orlynvah significantly outperformed Augmentin at overall treatment success. Safety outcomes were comparable between treatment groups.

Iterum’s data package also included findings from the pivotal Phase III SURE 1 study, which in June 2020 showed that the oral sulopenem was better than ciprofloxacin in patients with quinolone-resistant infections. SURE 1 also found Orlynvah to be safe, with adverse events developing at a comparable frequency as in the ciprofloxacin-treated group.

Iterum filed a New Drug Application to the FDA but failed to secure approval. In July 2021, the regulator handed the Dublin, Ireland-based biotech a Complete Response Letter, noting that while SURE 1 had established that oral sulopenem was superior than ciprofloxacin, Iterum would need to run an additional trial that uses a different comparator drug.

Iterum filed its resubmission earlier this year, after which the FDA convened its Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee. The panel was not asked to vote on the approvability of Orlynvah, but Fishman said in a statement after the meeting that the company was “encouraged” by the discussion, “which acknowledged oral sulopenem as an important treatment option for certain patients with uUTI.”