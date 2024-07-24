Fast Company Magazine Awards Xenco Medical with 2024 Innovation by Design Award for the TrabeculeX Continuum

Fast Company Magazine has honored Xenco Medical for its groundbreaking TrabeculeX Continuum technology with its 2024 Innovation by Design Award.

Fast Company Magazine has awarded pioneering life sciences company Xenco Medical with its prestigious 2024 Innovation by Design Award for its groundbreaking TrabeculeX Continuum, the first convergent technology bridging regenerative medicine and digital health. Unveiled by Xenco Medical at CES 2024, the heralded platform’s unification of biomaterial implantation and remote therapeutic monitoring has signified an important advancement in the extent to which surgeons can maintain a continuous link with patients from the intraoperative phase throughout the entire course of recovery. The distinguished award marks the second time in two consecutive years that Xenco Medical has been recognized by Fast Company Magazine for its breakthrough innovations. Last year, Xenco Medical was named one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies by the esteemed publication.

“We are immensely honored to receive Fast Company’s 2024 Innovation by Design Award for the TrabeculeX Continuum and deeply grateful for their recognition of our technology’s capacity to upend the siloed nature of surgical care. Devoted to the longitudinal recovery of our patients, we look forward to the continued impact of the TrabeculeX Continuum as a seamless link from implantation to full mobility,” said Xenco Medical Founder and CEO Jason Haider.

According to Fast Company Magazine, the Innovation by Design Award “is one of the most sought-after design awards in the industry.” “This year’s honorees show how essential creativity is to the process of innovation,” said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in chief of Fast Company. “It’s inspiring to see how some of the best minds across industries are using design to shape our world for the better.” Harmonizing the journey from biomaterial implantation to physical rehabilitation, Xenco Medical’s TrabeculeX Continuum enables surgeons who’ve used a TrabeculeX Bioactive Matrix strip in their patient to prescribe and remotely monitor patient-speciﬁc physical rehabilitation plans while engaging in asynchronous video and text messaging through the TrabeculeX Recovery App. Intricately designed to conduct three-dimensional bone-formation, the TrabeculeX Bioactive Matrix’s novel architecture begins at the sub-micron scale and spans to the entire lattice itself.

Harnessing the hydroxycarbonate apatite-forming capabilities of bioglass in every TrabeculeX Bioactive Matrix, the regenerative biomaterial included in the TrabeculeX Continuum features a complex surface topography chemically engineered for robust bone regeneration. Driven by a mission to deliver value-based care through surgical innovation, Xenco Medical’s breakthrough technologies have been uniquely centered on addressing the entire spectrum of a surgical patient’s journey. The Innovation by Design Awards will be published in the Summer 2024 issue of Fast Company Magazine, and the honorees will be celebrated in New York City at the Innovation by Design Awards Reception on the evening of September 16th.