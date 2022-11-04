Execs and Their Pets: How Pets Help Two C-Suites Manage Their Stress

Hydrow consultant Robin Konciak, Surface Oncology CFO Jessica Fees and “Chief Floof Officer” Floyd/Courtesy Surface Oncology

In a fast-paced field like the biopharma industry, it’s vital to one’s mental and physical health to learn how to manage stress. This is especially true for C-suite executives.

Some executives might book a massage or practice meditation to deal with their stress. Others, like Jessica Fees, CFO of Surface Oncology, and Karen Zaderej, CEO of Axogen, have a different way of letting off steam – spending time with their pets.

BioSpace spoke to both Fees and Zaderej to find out more about what their pets mean to them and the immeasurable impact they have on their personal and professional lives.

Jessica Fees, CFO of Surface Oncology, and Her Dog, Floyd

Jessica Fees, the chief financial officer at Surface Oncology, has worked at the company since 2014. She has one pet, Floyd, a 13-year-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, who is affectionally dubbed the company’s

“Chief Floof Officer.”

BioSpace: What effect has your pet had on your overall stress level?

Fees: Floyd is the best stress reducer out there. He is a stress reliever not just for my husband and me, but most everyone he meets. Floyd is “America’s guest” and makes himself at home wherever he is.

BioSpace: Does your pet have any quirks or intricacies?

Fees: Floyd doesn’t do much that typical dogs do, e.g., guard, watch, herd, etc. He demands pets and snacks from everyone he meets, including all members of Surface. His signature move to get pets is backing into a leg and then executing his “practice makes perfect” hip check. He requires 100% compliance in all instances.

He is a graduate and alumnus of The Pawsitive Dog and has achieved advanced designations of Canine Good Citizen and Therapy Dog.

BioSpace: Are you a dog person, a cat person, both or neither?

Fees: Both! I’m a lifelong animal lover.

BioSpace: Do you have a funny story about Floyd that you’d like to share?

Fees: How do I pick one?

Interesting Facts About Floyd





On his first day away from his rescue, he rode in a plane, train, bus and car.

He’s an avid snorer who sounds like Curly from the Three Stooges.

Floyd is a huge fan of going to the vet

Karen Zaderej, CEO of Axogen, and Her Cat, Baby

Karen Zaderej is the chairman, CEO and president of Axogen and has been in this role for 12 years. Zaderej has had many pets over the years, but currently, she only has one - an 11-year-old calico cat named Baby.

BioSpace: What effect has your pet had on your overall stress level?

Zaderej: There is nothing better than petting a purring cat to reduce stress.

BioSpace: Does your pet have any quirks or intricacies?

Zaderej: We found Baby when she was a kitten and had been hit by a car on the road. She was seriously hurt, so we raced her to our vet for care. It turned out that she had severe nerve damage leaving her partially paralyzed in one leg and half of her face.

Ironically, I run a company focused on peripheral nerve repair solutions (for humans, not cats) so I have a good understanding of the impact of nerve injuries. Fortunately, Baby is very social and does not seem to understand she has handicaps.

BioSpace: Are you a dog person, a cat person, both or neither?

Zaderej: Both! Although cats are easier for people who travel a lot.

BioSpace: Do you have a funny story about Baby that you’d like to share?

Zaderej: Baby always sits on a chair in the kitchen during dinner, and she turns to watch anyone talking like she is part of the conversation. In fact, our friends know to let Baby pick her chair first, and then everyone else can get seated.

Also, Baby does not like suitcases because it means we are going to leave

her. As soon as a suitcase is opened, she jumps inside to interfere with the packing. She will even push my things out of the suitcase and onto the floor to try to slow me down. But often, when I arrive at my destination, I find she shared a toy that she hid in my suitcase so I wouldn’t be lonely on my travels.