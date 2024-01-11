Epredia Announces the U.S. Launch of SlideMate™ Laser, Providing State-of-the-Art Precision Slide Printing for Pathology Laboratories

PORTSMOUTH, N.H.--()-- Epredia, a global leader in precision cancer diagnostics, today announced that it has launched U.S. sales of, the newest addition to the company’s SlideMate portfolio of slide printers, which are used in pathology laboratories to identify and help track tissue samples.

Epredia announced that it has launched U.S. sales of SlideMate™ Laser, the newest addition to the company's SlideMate portfolio of slide printers, which are used in pathology laboratories to identify and help track tissue samples.

Epredia has designed SlideMate Laser for clinical laboratories of any size looking to improve sample traceability. SlideMate Laser provides high-resolution, 600-dpi laser printing on microscope slides, enabling laboratories to include more identifying information directly on the tab of the slides that pathologists use in the cancer diagnostics workflow. This technology can embed up to 50 characters in a barcode on each slide, compared to 23 characters with traditional thermal transfer and ink jet technologies, helping to improve both patient sample tracking and efficiency.

SlideMate Laser also enhances laboratory efficiency by optimizing the slide movements through the printer and reducing potential downtime compared to thermal transfer and ink jet printers. Without the need to purchase, ink, bulb or tape for slide printers, users can expect lower operational costs. With both on-demand and batch printing options, SlideMate Laser can integrate into a range a workflows. The laser printer’s software is easy to use and can be directly interfaced to a Laboratory Information System.

SlideMate Laser is the latest addition to Epredia’s world-class portfolio of precision cancer diagnostics products and services that provide a seamless end-to-end laboratory workflow. Epredia also offers the specialized slides designed for use with SlideMate Laser to help laboratories make a smooth transition to precision laser printing. This includes non-adhesion slides with Superfrost™ technology and adhesion slides with Superfrost PLUS™ technology to maximize tissue adherence. Slides are available in five colors, which laboratories can use to coordinate downstream activities.

SlideMate Laser is manufactured by Fa-Tech Diagnostics Italia SRL, located in San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy which Epredia’s parent company PHC Holdings Corporation acquired in 2021. All SlideMate Laser slides are manufactured by Epredia in the U.S. in its facility in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

About Epredia

Epredia is a global leader in the anatomical pathology field, providing comprehensive solutions for precision cancer diagnostics and tissue diagnostics. Powered by key brands, including Erie Scientific, Menzel-Gläser, Microm, Shandon, and Richard-Allan Scientific, Epredia’s portfolio includes microscope slides, instruments and consumables. Epredia was established following the acquisition of Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Anatomical Pathology business by PHC Holdings in 2019. Epredia has operations in major sites in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland and China with a total of around 1,200 employees. Epredia is committed to achieving its mission to improve lives by enhancing cancer diagnostics for patients around the world. For further information on Epredia and its products, please visit www.epredia.com.

About PHC Holdings Corporation (PHC Group)

PHC Holdings Corporation (TSE 6523) is a global healthcare company with a mission of contributing to the health of society through healthcare solutions that have a positive impact and improve the lives of people. Its subsidiaries (referred to collectively as PHC Group) include PHC Corporation, Epredia, Ascensia Diabetes Care, LSI Medience Corporation, Mediford, and Wemex. Together, these companies develop, manufacture, sell and service solutions across diabetes management, healthcare solutions, life sciences and diagnostics. PHC Group’s consolidated net sales in FY2022 were JPY 356.4 billion with global distribution of products and services in more than 125 countries. www.phchd.com

