EndoSound™ Inc., Appoints Medical Device Commercial Leader Scott Aldrich Jr as Chief Executive Officer

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- EndoSound™ Inc., a pioneering medical technology company dedicated to advancing patient care, is pleased to announce the appointment of Scott Aldrich Jr as Chief Executive Officer on February 1st, 2024. Mr Aldrich is joining EndoSound from MotusGI (Nasdaq: MOTS) where he served as Vice President of Commercial and Strategy. Stephen Steinberg MD will remain on the executive leadership team as Chief Medical Officer.

Mr Aldrich brings operational and commercial leadership abilities paired with extensive experience in interventional gastroenterology and medical device imaging. Furthermore, Mr. Aldrich is a seasoned executive with experience in startup organizations, as well as, small/mid cap companies that are both privately and publicly held. He has established a reputation as an authentic leader with the ability to drive execution through clear organizational vision.

Mr Aldrich remarked, “I am honored and humbled to be able to assume the role of CEO. Stephen has done a remarkable job in getting EndoSound so far in its journey. EndoSound EVS™ is a customer-focused product that can reduce aggregate healthcare costs and improve patient experience and lives. It is exciting to be bringing this technology that so clearly can transform the GI market and patient access to endoscopic ultrasound to market. I look forward to working closely with the EndoSound Board of Directors, Stephen, and the rest of the EndoSound team in successfully launching EVS and making the company’s immense potential a reality.”

Stephen Steinberg, MD commented, “We are thrilled to welcome Scott to the team. He brings a wealth of knowledge in areas that will be extremely important to EndoSound’s success. We believe his leadership style, business acumen and passion make him more than capable to build and grow a revolutionary medical device company.”

About EndoSound

EndoSound, Inc., is a privately held company based in Portland, Oregon. EndoSound is dedicated to expanding access to endoscopic ultrasound technology around the world. With its patented design, EndoSound transforms any flexible upper endoscope into a fully functional EUS scope. It is comprised of an experienced team of scientists and engineers, clinicians, and seasoned business professionals with a track record of bringing new medical devices to market.

To learn more about the EVS, please visit endosound.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240229798769/en/