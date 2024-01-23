Enable Biosciences Enhances ‘Kit to Clinics’ with Rigorously Vetted ADAP Technology for Diabetes Care

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Enable Biosciences Inc. is proud to announce the enhancement of its ‘Kit to Clinics’ program for type 1 diabetes care, featuring the ADAP (Antibody Detection by Agglutination-PCR) technology, rigorously and exhaustively vetted through multiple peer-reviewed and/or blinded studies. This includes top performances in three evaluations administered by the Islet Autoantibody Standardization Program of the Immunology of Diabetes Society, underscoring its reliability and effectiveness.

The ‘Kit to Clinics’ program, aimed at revolutionizing early detection and care of type 1 diabetes, provides clinics with this advanced testing technology and educational resources, emphasizing early intervention’s importance. With recent developments in treatments capable of delaying the onset of diabetes, early and accurate detection provided by ADAP is crucial.

ADAP technology’s precision in early detection is central to the program, having been validated in various rigorous scientific studies. This validation ensures that clinics employing the ‘Kit to Clinics’ program are equipped with one of the most reliable and innovative tools available for diabetes care.

Dr. David Seftel, MD, MBA, CEO of Enable Biosciences, comments on the program’s significance: “The ‘Kit to Clinics’ program, bolstered by our extensively vetted ADAP technology, signifies a major advancement in diabetes care. This initiative aligns with the latest therapeutic approaches, offering the possibility of changing the trajectory of type 1 diabetes.”

The program has been successfully implemented in pilot phases across several clinics, including Adams County Clinic in Idaho, University Hospital in New Jersey, and Dell’s Children Hospital in Texas. These clinics are leading the way in incorporating ADAP technology into their diabetes care services.

Supported by JDRF, the world’s largest non-profit funder of type 1 diabetes research, ‘Kit to Clinics’ is part of Enable Biosciences’ commitment to transforming healthcare through technological innovation and improved diagnostic tools.

Enable Biosciences Inc., based in South San Francisco, specializes in advanced diagnostic technologies, emphasizing improving healthcare outcomes through innovative disease detection and management solutions.

