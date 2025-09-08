Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Recipients of Route 79, The Duchenne Scholarship Program, for the 2025-2026 Academic Year

– Recipients include 20 individuals living with Duchenne and five siblings of individuals living with the condition

– Now in its 8th year, program has awarded more than 150 scholarships

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), the leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, today announced 25 recipients of Route 79, The Duchenne Scholarship Program, for the 2025-2026 academic year. Of the academic scholarships, 20 will be awarded to individuals living with Duchenne and five to siblings of individuals living with Duchenne.

Now in its eighth year, the program was created to recognize individuals living with Duchenne muscular dystrophy as they pursue their post-secondary education. In 2022, the Program was expanded to include siblings of individuals with Duchenne in recognition of the impact that a diagnosis of Duchenne may have on the entire family. Each student will receive a scholarship of up to $5,000.

“On behalf of Sarepta and the selection committee, we are thrilled to announce the recipients of Route 79, The Duchenne Scholarship Program, for the 2025-2026 academic year. These 25 outstanding students are exemplary in their dedication to their studies. In addition to conveying their intellectual curiosity, the essays from this year’s recipients spoke to the importance of advocating for growth and change at a personal and societal level,” said Diane Berry, Ph.D., executive vice president and chief global policy & advocacy officer, Sarepta. “As we reflect on this year’s World Duchenne Awareness Day theme, ‘Family: the Heart of Care,’ we are reminded of the strength and resilience found not only in those living with Duchenne but also in the siblings who support them. We are honored to support these young adults as they pursue their educational goals, and we wish them great success wherever their academic journey takes them.”

Recipients of the scholarship are chosen by an independent selection committee composed of Duchenne community members who consider each applicant’s academic record, as well as community involvement, personal essay and recommendation letter. Submissions are de-identified for the selection panel with no indication of whether the candidate has received, or plans to receive, a Sarepta therapy.

Among the recipients is Jared Conant, who lives with Duchenne and is a rising senior at the University of Southern Maine. He is pursuing a degree in Electrical Engineering and said he was drawn to the field of study because it merges design, problem-solving and systems thinking. “I’m studying to become an engineer not just to build technology—but to build a life that proves possibility is always bigger than circumstance,” he said.

2025-2026 Route 79 Scholarship Recipients

Cyrus Antony, Pennsylvania State University - Penn State World Campus

Selim Argun, Emmanuel College

Brian Brown, Colby-Sawyer College

Jared Conant, University of Southern Maine

Charles Cooley, Southern Methodist University

Bradon Coy, University of Florida

Augusten Dreher, Mount Wachusett Community College

Corbin Fanning, Texas A & M University-College Station

Declan Hickey, Curry College

Alexander Llauro, California Lutheran University

Joel Poysky, Houston Christian University

Nicolas Raymond-Paez, Harford Community College

Ryan Schultz, Rowan University

Jasdeep Singh, Cleveland Institute of Art

Robert Sullivan, John Carroll University

Braden Van Eperen, Union College

Connor Vassigh, Lone Star College System

Max Vertin, Hastings College

Joseph Ware, Liberty University

Caulder Williams, Life University

2025-2026 Route 79 Sibling Scholarship Recipients

James Cooley, The University of Texas at Austin

Amanda Fanning, Texas A & M University-College Station

Austin Vassigh, Texas A & M University-College Station

Chance Vertin, Cowley County Community College

Meagan Woods, Central Michigan University

About Route 79, The Duchenne Scholarship Program

The Route 79 program is designed to help students living with Duchenne and siblings of individuals living with Duchenne pursue their post-secondary educational goals. Scholarship recipients are chosen by an independent committee of Duchenne community members based on an applicant’s community involvement, personal essay, and recommendation letter. The underlying cause of Duchenne is a difference in the gene coding for dystrophin. Dystrophin is an essential protein that plays a pivotal role in muscle structure, function and preservation. The numerical significance of the scholarship’s name, Route 79, ties to the 79 exons of the dystrophin gene. For more information, visit sarepta.com/route79.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta is on an urgent mission: engineer precision genetic medicine for rare diseases that devastate lives and cut futures short. We hold a leadership position in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne) and are building a robust portfolio or programs across muscle, central nervous system and cardiac diseases. For more information, please visit www.sarepta.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram and Facebook.

