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REGENXBIO

NEWS
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Gene therapy
REGENXBIO slumps after serious side effects mar Duchenne gene therapy results
Shares of REGENXBIO declined 37% on a mixed data readout and other updates from the company’s first quarter earnings call Thursday.
May 14, 2026
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3 min read
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Annalee Armstrong
Opinion
Gene therapy’s evidence problem—lessons from recent FDA decisions
Comprehending the spate of recent rejections in the cell and gene therapy space may require looking no further than early-stage clinical trials of candidates from REGENXBIO, Excision BioTherapeutics and Intellia Therapeutics.
May 4, 2026
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6 min read
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Jenna DiRito
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Approvals
Denali Delivers ‘Welcome Positive’ for Rare Disease Space With FDA’s Hunter Syndrome Nod
Avlayah is the first Hunter syndrome therapy approved to address the condition’s neurologic complications, according to Tracy Beth Høeg, acting director of the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research.
March 26, 2026
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3 min read
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Tristan Manalac
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Rare diseases
Denali’s Hunter Syndrome Candidate in the Spotlight After REGENXBIO Rejection
The Hunter syndrome space suffered a setback in February when the FDA turned down REGENXBIO’s investigational gene therapy, raising urgent questions about whether competitor Denali Therapeutics can clear the agency’s bar next month.
March 16, 2026
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6 min read
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Ben Hargreaves
Podcast
UniQure’s Delay, REGENXBIO’s Rejection Explained, Sarepta’s Ingram Steps Down, More
UniQure and REGENXBIO are both dealing with FDA setbacks for their respective gene therapies, as regulatory experts question the FDA’s decision-making processes; CBER director Vinay Prasad is under probe for allegedly fostering a toxic workplace; Sarepta CEO Doug Ingram is stepping down after several years of tumult at the top of the muscular dystrophy–focused company; and Eli Lilly again tops Novo Nordisk in a weight loss trial.
March 4, 2026
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1 min read
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Heather McKenzie
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Complete response letters
REGENXBIO’s Hunter Rejection Hinged on Inadequate Controls, Surrogate Endpoint
In a complete response letter published by the FDA on Monday, the agency said a resubmission for REGENXBIO’s Hunter syndrome gene therapy should provide evidence of normalized or improved biomarker levels or neurodevelopmental outcomes.
March 3, 2026
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2 min read
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Tristan Manalac
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Legal
REGENXBIO Secures Legal Win in Gene Therapy Patent Battle Vs. Sarepta
A lower court had previously ruled for Sarepta in the companies’ long-running dispute, finding that REGENXBIO’s AAV patent was invalid because its elements were naturally occurring. The appeals court on Friday said that this original decision adopts a “narrow” view of the invention.
February 23, 2026
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2 min read
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Tristan Manalac
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Complete response letters
REGENXBIO’s Hunter Syndrome Gene Therapy Fails To Win FDA Nod
The FDA recommended that REGENXBIO run a new study, treat more patients and include a placebo arm to support a resubmission for the gene therapy RGX-121.
February 10, 2026
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2 min read
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Tristan Manalac
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Duchenne muscular dystrophy
Following Sarepta Woes, Others Look To Unlock the Next Chapter in DMD Treatment
With a clutch of key data and planned regulatory applications this year from Avidity Biosciences, REGENXBIO and Capricor Therapeutics, CureDuchenne CSO Michael Kelly sees “momentum” in the Duchenne muscular dystrophy pipeline, as Sarepta’s Elevidys leaves the door open.
February 9, 2026
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11 min read
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Heather McKenzie
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JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
AbbVie and REGENXBIO Announce Updates on the ABBV-RGX-314 Clinical Program
January 13, 2025
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7 min read
BioCapital
REGENXBIO to Participate in Upcoming May 2024 Investor Conferences
May 10, 2024
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1 min read
Business
REGENXBIO Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Recent Operational Highlights
May 8, 2024
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13 min read
Business
REGENXBIO to Host Conference Call on May 8 to Discuss First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Recent Operational Highlights
May 1, 2024
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1 min read
BioCapital
REGENXBIO to Participate in Chardan’s 8th Annual Genetic Medicines and Cell Therapy Manufacturing Summit
April 24, 2024
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1 min read
Drug Development
REGENXBIO Announces Lancet Publication of Phase I/IIa Study Evaluating ABBV-RGX-314 as a One-Time Gene Therapy for Wet AMD
March 28, 2024
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8 min read
BioCapital
REGENXBIO to Participate in Cantor Fitzgerald’s Virtual DMD and Other Dystrophy Days
March 27, 2024
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1 min read
BioCapital
REGENXBIO to Participate in Upcoming March 2024 Investor Conferences
March 11, 2024
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1 min read
BioCapital
REGENXBIO Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock and Pre-funded Warrants
March 6, 2024
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6 min read
Policy
Regenxbio Announces New Positive Initial Efficacy Data From Affinity Duchenne® Trial
March 5, 2024
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11 min read
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