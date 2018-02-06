Liquidia Technologies Appoints Kevin Gordon as President and Chief Financial Officer

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Liquidia Technologies Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the performance of medicine by precisely engineering drug particles, today announced the appointment of Kevin Gordon as President and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Gordon will oversee finance operations and strategy, corporate development and legal functions.

“Kevin is a valuable addition to our leadership team, bringing over 30 years of operational and financial accomplishments to Liquidia,” stated Neal Fowler, Chief Executive Officer for Liquidia. “We look forward to his meaningful contributions as we continue to build a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming the lives of patients through the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT® technology.”

Most recently, Mr. Gordon served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Quintiles Transnational Holdings Inc. (now IQVIA), a leading global biopharmaceutical services provider, where he was responsible for global operations and contributed to the execution of the merger between IMS Health and Quintiles. Prior to that, he served as Executive Vice President and CFO at Quintiles from 2010 to 2015, leading the financial strategy and corporate development activities. Before joining Quintiles, Mr. Gordon was Executive Vice President and CFO at Teleflex Incorporated, today a global provider of medical technologies designed to improve the health and quality of people’s lives. Mr. Gordon held various management positions with Teleflex, Package Machinery Company and KPMG. He currently serves on the board of Veracyte, Inc. Mr. Gordon holds a B.S. in accounting from the University of Connecticut.

“I am excited to join the Liquidia team at such a pivotal moment in the company’s history. I am impressed with the potential of Liquidia’s PRINT® technology and the company’s internal pipeline, with its lead product candidate, LIQ861, in a phase 3 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. I look forward to contributing to the efforts of the Liquidia team to advance our programs,” added Kevin Gordon, President and CFO for Liquidia.

ABOUT LIQUIDIA TECHNOLOGIES

Liquidia Technologies is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company that is focused on improving the performance of medicines by precisely engineering drug particles. Liquidia’s proprietary PRINT® technology is designed to optimize the safety, efficacy or route of administration of a wide range of therapies by engineering uniform drug particles in a wide variety of compositions, sizes and shapes. Currently, Liquidia is developing two of its own product candidates using PRINT® particles: LIQ861 for the treatment of PAH and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain. Our lead product candidate, LIQ861, currently being evaluated in a Phase 3 clinical trial (INSPIRE), is designed to improve the therapeutic profile of treprostinil by enabling deep-lung delivery and higher dose levels than current inhaled therapies by using a convenient, disposable dry powder inhaler. LIQ865, currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial, is designed to deliver sustained release particles of the non-opioid bupivacaine, a local analgesic, to treat post-operative pain. In addition to developing its own product candidates, Liquidia collaborates with leading pharmaceutical companies to apply its PRINT® technology across existing drugs, new chemical entities (NCEs) and biologics. Liquidia is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. For more information, please visit www.liquidia.com.

