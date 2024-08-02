Elevar Therapeutics Granted Orphan Medicinal Product Designation by the European Medicines Agency for First-Line Systemic Therapy for Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma

FORT LEE, N.J., Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elevar Therapeutics, Inc., a majority-owned subsidiary of HLB Co., Ltd., today announced the European Medicines Agency (EMA) granted Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for rivoceranib in combination with camrelizumab as a first-line treatment option for Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma (uHCC).



“This significant designation by the EMA underscores the ongoing unmet need for new liver cancer therapies. Orphan designation further supports Elevar’s mission to bring a novel first-line systemic treatment option to patients in the EU diagnosed with hepatocellular carcinoma, a leading cause of cancer death in the EU and worldwide,” commented Chris Galloway, M.D., senior vice president of clinical and medical affairs.

About EMA Orphan Designationi

To qualify for Orphan designation by EMA, a medicine must meet a number of criteria:

it must be intended for the treatment, prevention or diagnosis of a disease that is life-threatening or chronically debilitating;

the prevalence of the condition in the EU must not be more than 5 in 10,000 or it must be unlikely that marketing of the medicine would generate sufficient returns to justify the investment needed for its development;

no satisfactory method of diagnosis, prevention or treatment of the condition concerned can be authorized, or, if such a method exists, the medicine must be of significant benefit to those affected by the condition.



The European Union (EU) offers a range of incentives for medicines that have been granted an orphan designation by the European Commission, including access to a centralized authorization resulting in a single opinion and a single decision from the European Commission valid in all EU Member States. Additionally, authorized orphan medicines benefit from 10 years of protection from market competition with similar medicines with similar indications once they are approved.ii

About Hepatocellular Carcinoma

More than 800,000 people worldwide are diagnosed with liver cancer each year. Liver cancer is a leading cause of cancer accounting for more than 700,000 deaths annually.iii Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC) is the most common type of primary liver cancer. It most frequently develops in people with chronic underlying liver inflammation which may be from viral and non-viral causes. HCC typically has a poor prognosis with limited treatment options and continues to be a diagnosis with an ongoing urgent medical need.

About Rivoceranib

Rivoceranib, a small-molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI), is a highly potent inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor receptor (VEGFR), a primary pathway for tumor angiogenesis. VEGFR inhibition is a clinically validated target to limit tumor growth and disease progression. Rivoceranib is currently being studied as a monotherapy and in combination with chemotherapy and immunotherapy in various solid tumor indications. Ongoing clinical studies include uHCC (in combination with camrelizumab), gastric cancer (as a monotherapy and in combination with paclitaxel), adenoid cystic carcinoma (as a monotherapy) and colorectal cancer (in combination with Lonsurf®). Rivoceranib was the first TKI approved in gastric cancer in China (November 2014). It is also approved in China in combination with camrelizumab as a first-line treatment for uHCC (January 2023). The drug has been studied in more than 6,000 patients worldwide and was well tolerated in clinical trials with a comparable safety profile to other TKIs and VEGF inhibitors. Orphan drug designations have been granted in gastric cancer (U.S., EU and South Korea), in adenoid cystic carcinoma (U.S.) and in uHCC (U.S.). Elevar Therapeutics, Inc. holds the global rights (excluding China) to rivoceranib and has partnered for its development and marketing with HLB-LS in South Korea. Rivoceranib, under the name apatinib, is also approved in China for advanced gastric cancer and in second-line advanced HCC by the Chinese -territory license-holder, Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Company Ltd., (Hengrui Pharma), under the brand name Aitan®.

About Camrelizumab

Camrelizumab (SHR-1210) is a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to the programmed death-1 (PD-1) receptor. Blockade of the PD-1/PD-L1 signaling pathway is a therapeutic strategy showing success in a wide variety of solid and hematological cancers. Camrelizumab is developed by Hengrui Pharma and has been studied in more than 5,000 patients. Currently, 50 clinical trials are underway in a broad range of tumors (including liver cancer, lung cancer, gastric cancer, and breast cancer, etc.) and treatment settings. Camrelizumab, under the brand name AiRuiKa®, is currently approved for eight indications in China, including monotherapy for the treatment of HCC (second-line), in combination with rivoceranib as a treatment for uHCC (first-line), relapsed/refractory classic Hodgkin’s lymphoma (third-line), esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (second-line) and nasopharyngeal carcinoma (third-line or further) and in combination with chemotherapy for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (non-squamous and squamous), esophageal squamous cell carcinoma and nasopharyngeal carcinoma in the first-line setting. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Orphan Drug Designation to camrelizumab for advanced HCC in April 2021.

In October 2023, Elevar licensed camrelizumab, an anti-PD-1 antibody, for commercialization from Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (Hengrui Pharma) worldwide excluding Greater China and Korea.

About Elevar Therapeutics

Elevar Therapeutics, Inc. is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company built on the promise of elevating treatment experiences and outcomes for patients who have limited or inadequate therapeutic options. With expertise rooted in oncology, Elevar is focused on identifying and developing promising medicines for complex yet under-treated health conditions. Elevar’s lead proprietary drug candidate is rivoceranib. Elevar is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices in South Korea. Additional information is available at ElevarTherapeutics.com.

