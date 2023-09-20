SUBSCRIBE
Biotech Beach

Eledon Pharmaceuticals to Participate at the 2023 Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference

September 20, 2023 | 
1 min read

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Eledon”) (NASDAQ: ELDN) today announced that David-Alexandre C. Gros, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, and Steve Perrin, Ph.D., President and Chief Scientific Officer, will participate in a panel presentation at the upcoming Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. ET.

To register in advance for the panel presentation webcast, sign up here.

A webcast replay will be accessible following the live session on the Events page of the Investors section on the Company’s website at https://ir.eledon.com/events-and-presentations/events.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals and tegoprubart

Eledon Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biotechnology company with immunology expertise that is developing therapies to protect and prevent rejection of transplanted organs, as well as to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The Company’s lead compound in development is tegoprubart, an anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 Ligand, a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential. Eledon is headquartered in Irvine, California. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.eledon.com.

Investor Contact:

Stephen Jasper
Gilmartin Group
(858) 525 2047
stephen@gilmartinir.com

Media Contact:

Jenna Urban
Berry & Company Public Relations
(212) 253 8881
jurban@berrypr.com

Source: Eledon Pharmaceuticals


