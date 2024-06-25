electroCore Announces the Commercial Launch of TAC-STIM™Upgraded TAC-STIM enhances Energy, Focus and Readiness

ROCKAWAY, N.J., June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, is thrilled to announce the Commercial Off the Shelf (COTS) availability of the next generation TAC-STIM™, a non-invasive vagus nerve stimulator (nVNS) designed in partnership with the US military to enhance human performance exclusively for active-duty military use.

TAC-STIM is a cutting-edge device that can accelerate learning and improve mood and cognitive performance. TAC-STIM is a portable, easy-to-use tool that leverages electroCore’s patented technology to deliver precise and effective vagus nerve stimulation, helping war fighters and operators learn new tasks, increase readiness and mitigate fatigue across a range of high-pressure operational environments.

TAC-STIM was originally developed in close collaboration with the 711th Human Performance Wing at the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), Wright-Patterson AFB, OH, as part of the United States Department of Defense Biotech Optimized for Operational Solutions and Tactics (BOOST) program. Independent testing by AFRL and Air Force Special Operations Command consistently demonstrated its capabilities across a range of operational settings. electroCore continues to participate in collaborative research to further enhance TAC-STIMs operational utility and showcase how TAC-STIM can enhance performance, reduce fatigue, and accelerate training without adverse effects.

Key benefits of TAC-STIM include:

Improve performance and combat fatigue for 12-24 hours under extreme conditions

20-35% faster learning of complex material

Enhance ability to multi-task

Significantly decreased fatigue and increased focus

“TAC-STIM represents a significant advancement in our mission to support those who serve,” said Dan Goldberger, CEO of electroCore. “By enhancing force readiness, TAC-STIM has the potential to make a substantial impact on the effectiveness and wellbeing of military personnel.”

TAC-STIM is available for wholesale purchase only. More information is available at www.TAC-STIM.com, or contacting us by phone at 888-901-7846 or by email at support@tac-stim.com.

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company dedicated to improving health and promoting general wellness through its non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (“nVNS”) technology platform. The company is focused on the commercialization of medical devices for the management and treatment of certain medical conditions and consumer product offerings utilizing nVNS to promote general wellbeing and human performance in the United States and select overseas markets.

For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.

About TAC-STIM

Proudly made in the USA, TAC-STIM™ is a non-invasive vagus nerve stimulator (nVNS ) that utilizes the company’s patented technology to stimulate the vagus nerve. This portable device is designed to work quickly, and enhances human performance by improving memory retention, attention, and mood, accelerating training, and decreasing fatigue. TAC-STIM is a low-risk general wellness product and is not intended to treat or diagnose any medical condition or disease.

For more information, visit www.tac-stim.com.

