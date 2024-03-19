SUBSCRIBE
Ecolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on April 30th

March 19, 2024 | 
1 min read

Ecolab will host a live webcast of its first quarter earnings conference call to discuss 2024 first quarter results.

ST. PAUL, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Ecolab Inc. will host a live webcast of its first quarter earnings conference call to discuss 2024 first quarter results. A news release containing first quarter results is expected to be issued before market open on April 30, 2024.

Details for the public webcast are as follows:

TIME:

1:00 p.m. Eastern Time

DATE:

Tuesday, April 30, 2024

DURATION:

One hour

LOCATION:

www.ecolab.com/investor

ARCHIVE:

A replay of the webcast and supplemental data will be available on Ecolab’s website.

About Ecolab

A trusted partner for millions of customers, Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) is a global sustainability leader offering water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services that protect people and the resources vital to life. Building on a century of innovation, Ecolab has annual sales of $15 billion, employs more than 48,000 associates and operates in more than 170 countries around the world. The company delivers comprehensive science-based solutions, data-driven insights and world-class service to advance food safety, maintain clean and safe environments, and optimize water and energy use. Ecolab’s innovative solutions improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, life sciences, hospitality and industrial markets. www.ecolab.com

Contacts

Andrew Hedberg
651.250.2185

Cairn Clark
651.250.2291

Source: Ecolab Inc.

