CARLSBAD, Calif. & CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EBD Group and MassBio today announced the formation of an alliance that creates the foundation for one of the largest and most productive partnering events in North America. Under this agreement, MassBio will fold its premier partnering conference, the MassBio Investors Forum, into EBD Group’s BioPharm America™ 2010 conference, to be held September 15–17 at the Marriott Boston Copley Place.