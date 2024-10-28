SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Drug Development

Revolution Medicines Targets Hard-to-Treat Pancreatic Cancer With Two Early-Phase Readouts

October 28, 2024 | 
2 min read | 
Tristan Manalac
3D Illustration of a pancreas with tumors

3D Illustration of a pancreas with tumors

iStock, libre de droit

Jefferies analyst Kelly Shi in a Sunday note to investors said that both data drops for Revolution Medicines’ experimental RAS inhibitors are positive and could be “synergistic” in the first-line setting for pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

Revolution Medicines on Friday posted a pair of readouts for its investigational RAS inhibitors, demonstrating strong survival outcomes and response rates in patients with advanced pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

According to a company presentation on Friday, these data will help advance its mission “to revolutionize patients with RAS-addicted cancers,” leading to better treatment outcomes in pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), a highly aggressive and lethal type of pancreatic cancer. According to Revolution, more than 90% of PDAC tumors carry oncogenic RAS mutations.

In a Friday late-breaking oral session at the 2024 Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics of the EORTC-NCI-AACR, Revolution revealed Phase I/Ib data for RMC-9805, an orally available RAS(ON) G12D-selective inhibitor. The biotech touted strong preliminary efficacy for RMC-9805, which elicited a 30% objective response rate and an 80% disease control rate.

Revolution combined both confirmed and pending treatment responses in its outcome assessment.

RMC-9805 also had an “encouraging safety profile,” the company said in its announcement. In the 99 patients who were treated with 1,200 mg of RMC-9805 daily, the most common treatment-related toxicities were gastrointestinal in nature, including nausea and diarrhea. There were no grade 4 or 5 adverse events, though four patients needed to have their doses lowered due to side effects.

Revolution CEO Mark Goldsmith in a statement said that the company is “pleased” with these early data for RMC-9805, “which demonstrate encouraging initial safety, tolerability and antitumor activity.” These findings suggest that the candidate “has the potential to play a role in an emerging treatment paradigm” for PDAC patients, and further provide compelling evidence of Revolution’s approach to target RAS(ON) in RAS-addicted cancers.

Also last week, the biotech revealed more data to back its RAS(ON) pipeline, announcing that its Phase I/Ib RMC-6236 showed “durable antitumor activity” in advanced PDAC patients, resulting in “encouraging” progression-free and overall survival outcomes.

Unlike RMC-9805, RMC-6236 is a RAS(ON) multi-selective inhibitor. The study results— which were also presented at the EORTC-NCI-AACR meeting—primarily enrolled patients with KRAS G12X mutations, in whom RMC-6236 had landmark overall survival of 89% at six months. Objective response rate was 29%.

RMC-6236 was generally well-tolerated at the tested dose levels of 160 mg to 300 mg, once-daily. The most common adverse events grade 3 and above were rashes, stomatitis and diarrhea. Toxicities necessitating dose adjustment were reported in 35% of patients.

In a Sunday investor note, Jefferies analyst Kelly Shi said that both readouts “are straightforwardly positive” for Revolution and called both RMC-9806 and RMCM-6236 “promising assets” that could be “synergistic” in the first-line setting for PDAC.

Both molecules have “complementary” mechanisms of action, Shi said, and Revolution is “committed” to studying the combo in first-line PDAC, though it has yet to reveal specific details for this program.

Phase I Pancreatic cancer
Tristan Manalac
Tristan Manalac Tristan Manalac
Tristan is an independent science writer based in Metro Manila, with more than eight years of experience writing about medicine, biotech and science. He can be reached at tristan.manalac@biospace.com, tristan@tristanmanalac.com or on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Opinion
New Therapies Are Set to Upend the Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Treatment Space
October 28, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Jia Jie Chen
Sanofi's Distribution Center in Quebec, Canada
Earnings
Sanofi Beats Q3 Forecasts Fueled by 381% Growth in Beyfortus Sales
October 25, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Exterior view of the headquarters of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, Georgia
Vaccines
CDC Reaffirm RSV Vaccination Guidelines, Declines Expanding Coverage to Younger Adults
October 25, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: 3D concept art showing a bladder surrounded by cancer cells
Bladder cancer
Tyra Looks to Challenge J&J’s Balversa With Early Data for FGFR3 Blocker in Urothelial Carcinoma
October 25, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac