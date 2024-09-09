SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Drug Development

J&J Challenges AstraZeneca’s Tagrisso With Phase III Data for Rybrevant, Lazcluze Combo

September 9, 2024 | 
2 min read | 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: J&J's office in Madrid, Spain

iStock, BrasilNut1

Follow-up data from the MARIPOSA study show a favorable overall survival trend versus Tagrisso in EGFR-mutated advanced non-small cell lung cancer. The findings come just weeks after the Rybrevant-Lazcluze combination was approved for the first-line treatment.

Johnson & Johnson on Sunday posted long-term follow-up data from the Phase III MARIPOSA study, demonstrating that its combination regimen of Rybrevant and Lazcluze bested AstraZeneca’s Tagrisso as a first-line treatment for advanced non-small cell lung cancer.

The results—presented at the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer’s 2024 World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC)—showed a “strong and improving” trend in overall survival (OS) in patients treated with J&J’s regimen. At three years, 61% of patients on Rybrevant plus Lazcluze were still alive, compared to 53% on the Tagrisso monotherapy.

The figures corresponded to a 23% OS benefit in favor of the combo regimen, with a nominal p-value of 0.019, according to J&J. The pharma will continue to assess MARIPOSA for OS, a key secondary endpoint for the study.

“We are advancing a chemotherapy-free regimen for the first-line treatment of patients with EGFR-mutant NSCLC (non-small cell lung cancer),” Shirish Gadgeel, associated director at the Henry Ford Cancer Institute and presenting author of MARIPOSA at the WCLC, said in a statement.

“This approach blocks EGFR and MET pathways and leverages the immune system, offering patients an opportunity for prolonged benefits,” Gadgeel said, pointing to the long-term survival benefits of the combination therapy when used in the first-line setting.

Rybrevant plus Lazcluze also resulted in nominally better three-year disease control in the central nervous system versus Tagrisso, cutting such risk by 18%. Intracranial progression-free survival was 38% in patients taking the combo regimen, compared to 18% in counterparts treated with AstraZeneca’s monotherapy.

With Sunday’s data, J&J continues to strengthen its case for the combo regimen of Rybrevant and Lazcluze, which last month won the FDA’s approval for the frontline treatment of EGFR-mutated NSCLC. Data from MARIPOSA supported this regulatory nod. In October 2023, J&J posted primary outcome results from the trial, demonstrating that the combination therapy reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 30% versus Tagrisso—a statistically significant effect with a p-value less than 0.001.

The median duration of response was also nine months longer with Rybrevant plus Lazcluze versus Tagrisso, J&J said at the time.

However, AstraZeneca’s third-generation, irreversible EGFR-TKI is a more established treatment option, and physicians might be more inclined to keep prescribing it over the J&J combo. A statistically significant OS benefit will help the New Jersey pharma to establish a foothold in the market. To this end, J&J will continue to assess for OS in MARIPOSA and Mark Wildgust, vice president of oncology global medical affairs, said in an interview with Fierce Pharma that results are expected in the first half of 2025.

New Jersey Phase III Lung cancer
Tristan Manalac
Tristan Manalac Tristan Manalac
Tristan is an independent science writer based in Metro Manila, with more than eight years of experience writing about medicine, biotech and science. He can be reached at tristan.manalac@biospace.com, tristan@tristanmanalac.com or on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Astellas Life Sciences Center in Cambridge, Mass.
Business
Astellas Pharma Opens Cambridge Life Sciences Center Featuring Incubator Space
September 6, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration of cardboard box filled with office supplies, a computer keyboard, lamp, and a potted plant
Layoffs
Biopharma Layoff Tracker 2024: Connect Biopharma, BioMarin and More Cut Staff
September 6, 2024
 · 
149 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
GSK's headquarters in West London
Immunology and inflammation
GSK Builds Nucala’s COPD Case With Phase III Win
September 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
rear view businesswoman standing on wooden pier and looking to sea business and challenge crisis bankruptcy concept horizontal full length vector illustration
People
Lykos CEO to Resign After FDA Rejection of MDMA Therapy, Layoffs
September 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac