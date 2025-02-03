SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Drug Development

GH’s Inhaled Psychedelic Succeeds in Mid-Stage Depression Trial

February 3, 2025 | 
2 min read | 
Dan Samorodnitsky
Abstract vector storm clouds with thunder hand drawn chaotic tangle of doodles.Sign bad weather,impending rain and storm,thunder rolls.Symbol stress,depression,psychosis,mental crisis personality,headache after suffering coronavirus.

iStock, Irina Tatsina

In a Phase IIb trial, GH001 elicited significant drops in treatment-resistant depression. The news comes less than two weeks after J&J secured FDA monotherapy approval for its esketamine nasal spray Spravato in the same indication.

GH Research’s lead molecule, an inhaled 5-MeO-DMT psychedelic named GH001, met its primary endpoint in a mid-stage clinical trial for treatment-resistant depression (TRD), the Dublin-based biotech announced Monday.

In a Phase IIb trial of 81 participants, 40 patients in the treatment arm saw a -15.2 drop on the Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS), compared to a +0.3 gain for the 40 patients in the placebo group after eight days.

While the primary endpoint was measured response by day eight, the company saw what it called “ultra-rapid responses.” At two hours, GH001achieved a -17.8 reduction in MADRS, and a -18.6 reduction after two days.

In the open-label extension portion of the trial, GH001 led to a 77.8% remission rate at six months in patients who completed this section.

The company reported no serious adverse events during the trial. Side effects included nausea, salivary hypersecretion, paresthesia, headache and distortions in sense of taste. There were no treatment-related events of suicidal ideation or reports of flashbacks. Most patients were ready to be discharged one hour after treatment.

“Overall, the data look remarkably consistent and are essentially a best-case scenario for [GH Research], offering another dataset that supports the promise of psychedelic drugs in treating depression,” Stifel analysts wrote in an investor note Tuesday morning.

Michael Thase, a professor of psychiatry at the University of Pennsylvania and scientific advisor to the company, said in a statement that GH001 “has the potential to be a practice-changing treatment,” citing a “large and rapid effect, particularly one that may require only infrequent, short 1-3 hours clinic visits.”

On a conference call Monday, GH CEO Velichka Valcheva compared the results to those generated by Johnson & Johnson’s Spravato, an inhaled esketamine treatment for TRD that recently won FDA approval as a monotherapy. When given in combination with antidepressants, Spravato elicited a drop of about -4 points in MADRS, Valcheva noted, additionally pointing to a superior remission rate for GH001.

GH’s results are just the latest to be released in a psychedelics space that has been active so far this year. Last week, atai Life Sciences reported positive mid-stage data for its molecule BPL-003, a DMT-based psychedelic, in alcohol-use disorders. Atai is also testing BPL-003 in patients with TRD in a Phase IIb trial. In a Tuesday investor note, Jefferies analysts said GH’s data could derisk atai’s eventual data readout for that indication, expected mid-2025.

Depression Psychedelics Neuroscience
Dan Samorodnitsky
Dan Samorodnitsky Dan Samorodnitsky
Dan Samorodnitsky is the news editor at BioSpace. You can reach him at dan.samorodnitsky@biospace.com.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Human hands symbolizing teamwork working on a pie chart with ai symbol in it. Arms point fingers hold pieces diagram chart. Distribute AI stock options on the market.
Earnings
AbbVie Revamps Emraclidine Expectations After Mid-Stage Schizophrenia Failure
January 31, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Hand holding pencil erasing an employee. Dismissal or bankrumptcy concept. Vector illustration.
Layoffs
ImmunityBio Continues Trimming Workforce While Working to Advance Anktiva
January 31, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration of a group of businessmen white-collar workers dismissed
Layoffs
Fractyl Goes All In on GLP-1 Off-Ramp Drug, Lays of 17% of Workforce
January 31, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky
Profile view, and Mental Illness
Approvals
Axsome’s Migraine Medicine Clears FDA Bar
January 31, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac