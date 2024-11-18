SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Drug Delivery

Novo’s Wegovy Launched in China at a Fraction of US Price

November 18, 2024 | 
1 min read | 
Annalee Armstrong
Chinese flag with digital matrix -Innovation Concept - Digital Tech Wallpaper - 3D illustration

iStock, peterschreiber.media

Wegovy is being made available to Chinese patients five months after its approval in the country. Novo will sell the medicine for about $193.27 for a one-month supply.

Novo Nordisk has finally launched popular weight loss drug Wegovy in China, five months after its approval by authorities there. The drug will sell for 1,400 yuan ($193.27), compared to the U.S. list price of $1,349 for a month’s supply.

The news was first reported by Chinese publication Yicai and confirmed by Reuters.

China is the second largest market in the world, with an estimated 180 million adults considered obese. This compares to about 100 million Americans, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention statistics.

Novo was granted Chinese approval for Ozempic, which is the diabetes form of the active ingredient semaglutide, to treat type 2 diabetes in 2021. Approval for Wegovy in the country followed in June 2024.

Wegovy will not be covered by China’s national healthcare program, but the company told Yicai that it is exploring other paths for coverage, such as commercial insurance.

While China represents another multimillion-dollar market for Novo, its patent is expiring in two years—compared to 2032 in the U.S.—and biosimilar competition in China is ramping up.Eli Lilly’s rival therapy tirzepatide also gained approval for obesity in China this July. The medicine, known as Zepbound for weight loss and Mounjaro for diabetes, had previously been available for diabetes. The patent covering tirzepatide in China isn’t set to expire until 2036.

Weight loss Obesity GLP-1 China
Novo Nordisk
Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong is senior editor at BioSpace. You can reach her at  annalee.armstrong@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Illustration of cardboard box filled with office supplies, a computer keyboard, lamp, and a potted plant
Layoff Tracker
Adaptimmune Downsizes by 33% in Strategic Realignment
November 18, 2024
 · 
184 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Crowdfunding concept with money icon and human hands in retro 80s collage mixed media vector illustration. Idea for financing business project, funding, philanthropy, cooperation, bank credit and startup development.
Business
Fledgling Obesity Biotech Metsera Raises Another $215M for Long-Acting GLP-1
November 13, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Pictured: Amgen's office in Massachusetts/iStock,
Obesity
Amgen Suffers Surprise Blow as New Bone Density Safety Concerns for MariTide Surface
November 13, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pharmacist using mobile smart phone for search bar on display in pharmacy drugstore shelves
Opinion
Drugs Are Becoming ‘Smarter.’ Here’s How
November 11, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
David Benshoof Klein