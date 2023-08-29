Dr. Vince Clinical Research, Clario Form Strategic Partnership to Deliver Innovative Cardiac Assessments in Clinical Trials

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. & PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Dr. Vince Clinical Research (DVCR), an early phase Clinical Research Organization (CRO), today announced a new collaboration with Clario, a leading healthcare research and technology company that delivers leading endpoint technology solutions for clinical trials.

Together, Dr. Vince Clinical Research and Clario will empower more biopharmaceutical companies to obtain precise and cost-effective cardiac safety data earlier in the clinical development process. (Photo: Business Wire)

The partnership will extend access to Clario’s clinically proven Early Precision QT (EPQT) methodology. In many cases, this data can sufficiently fulfill International Council for Harmonization (ICH) E14 regulatory requirements and qualify Sponsor companies for a Thorough QT study waiver. Together, DVCR and Clario will empower more biopharmaceutical companies to obtain precise and cost-effective cardiac safety data earlier in the clinical development process.

“In order to initiate this strategic partnership, DVCR’s Phase I clinical pharmacology unit underwent a rigorous evaluation process to become a Clario Certified Site,” Robert Kleiman, M.D., Chief Science and Regulatory Advisor, Cardiology, Clario, commented. “It was quickly obvious that the clinical pharmacology unit built by Dr. Vince Clinical Research is exceptionally well-suited to conduct these complex trials given the site’s integrated technologies, state-of-the-art telemetry system, and deep clinical experience. Their organization is already skillfully leveraging Clario’s platforms to provide high-quality cardiac data to our clients.”

Dr. Kleiman added, “The certification process involves collecting continuous cardiac data in a mock clinical trial environment, in accordance with Clario’s guidance documents and using their standardized data collection forms. The collected data was analyzed by Clario’s experts to ensure that each extraction timepoint meets their robust standards for data quality and integrity. As a result, two of DVCR’s personnel were designated as ‘Site Champions.’”

The partnership with Clario makes use of the latest technology. The Wi-Fi-enabled 12-lead telemetry system archives data on-site and directly uploads it to Clario’s cloud-based portal. Site staff can remotely monitor tracing quality, reducing data collection interruptions, and improving the experience of study volunteers by reducing the number of electrodes placed on them, leading to improved volunteer retention.

Brad Vince, D.O., DVCR’s CEO & Medical Director, stated, “The successful qualification of our Phase I unit as a Clario Certified Site represents multiple years of planning and a commitment to being a trusted partner in this space. We are excited to be working alongside Dr. Kleiman and Dr. Darpo to leverage Clario’s expertise in cardiac safety.”

The partnership between Clario and DVCR marks a significant milestone in the clinical research industry, setting a new standard for cardiac safety data collection during Phase I clinical trials.

About Clario

Clario is a leading healthcare research and technology company that generates the richest clinical evidence in the industry for our pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device partners. Across decentralized, hybrid and site-based trials, our deep scientific expertise, global scale and the broadest endpoint technology platform in the industry allows our partners to transform lives. Clario has the only technology platform that combines eCOA, cardiac safety, medical imaging, precision motion, and respiratory endpoints. With 30 facilities in nine countries, Clario’s global team of science, technology and operational experts has helped deliver over 24,000 trials and 870 regulatory approvals for over five million patients in 120 countries. Our innovation has been transforming clinical trials for 50 years.

For more information, go to Clario.com

About Dr. Vince Clinical Research

Dr. Vince Clinical Research (DVCR) is a world-class early phase CRO (Contract Research Organization) with a custom-built, green-designed headquarters and research complex encompassing three buildings in Overland Park, KS. DVCR’s complex includes a 90-bed clinical pharmacology unit featuring a combination of luxurious and private research suites and a cGMP compliant pharmacy. DVCR specializes in conducting clinical trials for both healthy normal volunteers and patient populations in a wide variety of early phase trials. Support services include project management, data management, biostatistics, monitoring and medical writing. By leveraging both technology and one of the country’s most experienced leadership teams, DVCR provides Smarter, Faster Data to their biopharmaceutical clients.

For more information, go to sponsors.drvince.com.

