Dr. Mitchell J. Silver Joins Contego Medical as Chief Medical Officer

Raleigh, N.C. - July 29, 2024 - Contego Medical, Inc. announced today that Mitchell J. Silver, D.O., FACC, FSVM, RPVI, a renowned interventional cardiologist and vascular medicine specialist, joined the team as Chief Medical Officer (CMO). He will play a pivotal role in shaping the company’s clinical strategy and advancing the portfolio of carotid and thrombectomy products. His medical leadership and strategic guidance will help guide clinical development, regulatory affairs, and commercialization efforts for the upcoming launch of the Neuroguard IEP® System carotid stent delivery catheter, Neuroguard IEP Direct transcarotid revascularization system, and Excipio® peripheral thrombectomy devices.

Dr. Silver brings extensive experience in cardiovascular and vascular medicine and specializes in managing arterial, venous, and lymphatic diseases. Before joining Contego Medical, he was at OhioHealth Heart and Vascular Physicians in Columbus, Ohio, where he was the Director of the Center for Critical Limb Care and Endovascular Research. Dr. Silver founded the Cornwell Center for Cardiovascular and Diabetes Care at Ohio University. His contributions to the field include over 100 peer-reviewed manuscripts and book chapters on carotid artery atherosclerosis, peripheral vascular disease, and venous thromboembolism.

He has been a proponent of carotid artery stenting since the mid-1990s and contributed to research efforts to develop the first embolic protection device. Dr. Ravish Sachar, Contego Medical’s CEO and Founder, stated, “Dr. Silver is a visionary in the cardiovascular space. He has been deeply involved in the treatment of carotid and peripheral vascular disease for many years, and his experience and dedication to advancing medical research prepared him to make a significant impact here. He is uniquely suited for the role of Contego’s CMO, and we are very excited and honored that he will be joining Contego full-time.”

Over the past decade, Dr. Silver’s research focused on deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and pulmonary embolism. He served as the national principal investigator (PI) for the FLAME study, the largest prospective study of interventional treatment in high-risk pulmonary embolism and co-principal investigator of CLEAR DVT, an international study on acute deep venous thrombosis management.

Dr. Silver’s collaboration with Contego Medical dates back to the company’s inception. He served on the company’s board in the early days. “Joining Contego brings my career full circle, and I am energized to join the team at this important time in the company’s trajectory,” he said.

About Contego Medical

Contego Medical, Inc. is the leader in developing state-of-the-art solutions that transform complex cases into simplified procedures. The company’s portfolio of integrated, multi-functional products is designed to improve patient outcomes and procedural efficiency in the treatment of carotid and peripheral vascular disease. More than 3,000 patients have been treated with Contego Medical products to date.

The patented Neuroguard IEP System is currently limited by Federal U.S. law to investigational use only in the PERFORMANCE II study (NCT04201132). The Neuroguard IEP Direct System is currently limited by Federal U.S. law to investigational use only in the PERFORMANCE III study (NCT05845710).

Paladin, Neuroguard IEP, Vanguard IEP, Excipio, Integrated Embolic Protection, and FlexRing are trademarks or registered trademarks of Contego Medical.

