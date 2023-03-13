DiaMedica Therapeutics to Present at the Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- DiaMedica Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for neurological disorders and kidney diseases, today announced that Rick Pauls, its President and CEO will present a corporate overview at the virtual Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference, which will take place March 13th – 15th, 2023.

Mr. Pauls is scheduled to present at 2:40 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. In addition to the presentation, Mr. Pauls will be available for one-on-one investor meetings throughout the conference. Investors that are interested in arranging a meeting should contact their Oppenheimer representative.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases. DiaMedica’s lead candidate DM199 is the first pharmaceutically active recombinant (synthetic) form of the KLK1 protein, an established therapeutic modality in Asia for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and chronic kidney disease. For more information visit the Company’s website at www.diamedica.com.

