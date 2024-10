DiaMedica, a US-Canada biopharma, raised $4 million from China’s Hermed Capital Healthcare Fund. Hermed was formed by Shanghai Fosun Pharma and SK Group, a South Korean conglomerate. DiaMedica is developing DM199, a purified form of recombinant tissue kallikrien (rhKLK-1) protein, which activates several metabolic pathways and, through vasodilation, improves blood flow. DiaMedical’s DM199 is a proposed treatment for ischemic stroke and kidney disease.