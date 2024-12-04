SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Deals

GSK Turns Back to China in Another Potential $1B+ ADC Deal

December 4, 2024 | 
1 min read | 
Kate Goodwin
GSK's headquarters office building in Poznan, Poland

iStock, Wirestock

One year after a potential $1.7 billion deal with Hansoh Pharma, GSK goes back to China to forge another alliance with DualityBio for another deal that could be worth up to $1 billion as it continues to build up its ADC portfolio.

GSK turns to China again for an antibody-drug conjugate, forging a pact with DualityBio that could be worth up to $1 billion. Following a deal with Hansoh Bio last December, GSK announced late Tuesday that it has purchased an exclusive option to license DB-1324, which the companies claim could be a best-in-class ADC against an undisclosed gastrointestinal (GI) cancer target.

GI cancer represents 35% of all cancer-related deaths, rendering effective treatments options a high, unmet need. DB-1324 is built on DualityBio’s Duality Immune Toxin Antibody Conjugate (DITAC) platform, which is touted by the biotech for having superior stability, sustained tumor selectivity and efficient bystander clearance compared to other ADCs.

GSK is paying $30 million upfront to Duality with another $975 on the line in fees and milestone payments. Tiered royalties will also be paid out, if approved, on global sales outside mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau, while GSK will receive royalties on sales made inside those areas.

The London-based pharma isn’t DualityBio’s first big-name collab. The biotech is also partnered with BioNTech, BeiGene and Adcendo. In July, its ADC in development with BioNTech for prostate cancer received Fast Track designation from the FDA.

GSK has made its stake in the ADC game clear. “GSK has built a portfolio of novel antibody-drug conjugates underpinned by our deep expertise in tumour cell-targeting mechanisms,” Hesham Abdullah, GSK’s global head of oncology said in a statement.

This week’s deal with DualityBio dropped just one year after another big dollar China-based ADC deal from GSK. Last December, the Big Pharma inked a potential $1.7 billion deal with Hansoh Pharma for HS-20093, a B7-H3 targeting ADC in clinical trials for types of lung cancer and sarcoma. It was the second ADC collaboration with Hansoh, following a B7-H4–focused ADC meant to treat ovarian and endometrial cancer.

Wednesday morning just after the DualityBio announcement, GSK also shared an alliance with Rgenta Therapeutics to develop RNA-targeted small molecule splice modulators. The biotech received $46 million upfront from GSK, with another $500 million in potential payments on the line, plus royalties and future equity investment. The targets of the partnership were vague, listed only as “high-value targets” in “multiple disease ares including oncology.”

Antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) Collaboration China Cancer
GlaxoSmithKline
Kate Goodwin
Kate Goodwin Kate Goodwin
Kate Goodwin is a freelance life science writer based in Des Moines, Iowa. She can be reached at kate.goodwin@biospace.com and on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Podcast
Biopharma’s Shopping Spree, Applied Crashes on Rejection, Skysona’s Safety Concerns, More
December 4, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Illustration of cardboard box filled with office supplies, a computer keyboard, lamp, and a potted plant
Layoff Tracker
Alligator Bioscience Cuts 70% of Staff Amid ‘Capital Constraints’
December 3, 2024
 · 
196 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Deerfield - Circa June 2019: Takeda Pharmaceutical Company. Takeda recently acquired Irish drugmaker Shire I
Collaboration
Takeda Puts Up to $1.3B on the Line for Keros’ Blood Cancer Anemia Drug
December 3, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Roche's signage at its office in France
Immunology & inflammation
Roche Partners With COUR in Autoimmune Deal Potentially Worth More Than $900M
December 3, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie