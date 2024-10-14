SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Deals

Amid Novo Buy, Catalent Offloads New Jersey Facility to Ardena

October 14, 2024 | 
1 min read | 
Annalee Armstrong
pharmacy medicine capsule pill in production line at medical factory

iStock, MikeMareen

European CDMO Ardena will buy Catalent’s oral solids manufacturing facility in Somerset, N.J.

Catalent, the contract development and manufacturing organization currently being acquired by Novo Holdings, is selling an oral solids manufacturing facility in Somerset, N.J.

Financial details were not disclosed, however the deal is set to close in early 2025, according to a Monday press release. A spokesperson for Catalent told BioSpace by email that the “sale of Somerset is unrelated to the Novo Holdings transaction.”

European CDMO Ardena will buy the facility. The company has locations in Belgium, Spain, the Netherlands and Sweden, and now will add the U.S. oral solids development and small-scale manufacturing site.

Catalent’s corporate headquarters are also housed at the site and will remain there for the time being before moving elsewhere, according to the release. The new location has not been disclosed.

The deal will not leave Catalent without oral solids capabilities. The company acquired a 333,000 square foot facility in Greenville, N.C., for $475 million in October 2022. The facility has capabilities to develop oral solid dosage formulations, manufacturing and packaging.

The sale comes as Catalent is being acquired by Novo Nordisk parent Novo Holdings, a deal that recently came under scrutiny from Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), who urged the Federal Trade Commission to intervene.

Novo Nordisk hopes to boost manufacturing capacity for its blockbuster GLP-1 drug semaglutide, but Catalent also manufactures some of rival Ely Lilly’s competing product. Warren argued that if Novo takes hold of the CDMO’s facility, it could impede Lilly’s ability to manufacturine a competing stockpile.

Mergers & acquisitions Manufacturing
Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong is senior editor at BioSpace.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Pictured: Entrance to the FTC's office in Washington, DC
Editorial
Pressure Mounts on Novo’s $16.5B Catalent Buy Amid FTC Review
October 11, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Illustration of cardboard box filled with office supplies, a computer keyboard, lamp, and a potted plant
Layoff Tracker
SalioGen, Evonik Laying Off Employees
October 11, 2024
 · 
166 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Employees Walking In And Out Of The Door, Some Were Leaving Their Job And Some Were Being Hired At The Same Time. Full Length, Isolated On Solid Color Background. Vector, Illustration, Flat Design, Character.
Layoffs
Turnstone Biologics to Lay Off 60% of Workforce, Overhaul C-Suite
October 11, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Art collage, coins, and arrow up on the red and paper background. Concept of business and financial growth.
IPO
Upstream Raises $255M IPO for Inflammatory Drugs; CAMP4 Nets $75M for RNA Work
October 11, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong