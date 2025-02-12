AbbVie Triples Down on T Cell Therapies in Xilio Deal Worth Up to $2.1B

AbbVie engaged its third T cell cancer deal of 2025 Wednesday with a Xilio Therapeutics collaboration for tumor-activated immunotherapies worth up to $2.1 billion.

The Chicago-based pharma dished out $52 million upfront for access to Xilio’s platform, which is focused on tumor-activated biologics, including masked T cell engagers. The masking aspect is designed to allow the molecule to activate within the tumor microenvironment while minimizing systemic toxicity. While details on the targets of the collaboration are sparse, the duo will be focused on antibody-based, next-generation immunotherapies.

Shares of Xilio soared 175% Wednesday in pre-market trading following the announcement.

Since its blockbuster biologic Humira lost patent protection in 2023, AbbVie has been rapidly expanding its oncology portfolio hand over fist with deals, and 2025 has been increasingly focused on T cell therapeutics.

In January, AbbVie expanded its collaboration with AbCellera to include the discovery of T cell engagers for tumor targets. AbCellera will lead discovery, leaving AbbVie with the right to discover and commercialize antibodies resulting from the therapeutics. Financial details were kept confidential.

The same day, the pharma giant announced a license agreement to develop Simcere Zaiming’s SIM0500—a T cell engager polyspecific antibody targeting GPRC5D, BCMA and CD3 currently in Phase I trials for relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma. In addition to an undisclosed upfront payment, the Shanghhai-based biopharma is eligible to receive option fees and milestone payments of just over $1 billion plus royalties on net sales outside of the Greater China territory, if the drug is approved.