Curiteva Announces David Schmidt as Chief Commercial Officer

HUNTSVILLE, AL / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2024 / Curiteva, a privately held manufacturing and technology company, announces the appointment of David Schmidt as Chief Commercial Officer, marking a significant milestone in the company’s mission to advance innovative technology in patient care. With a distinguished career spanning over two decades, Schmidt brings unparalleled expertise in commercial strategy and a proven track record of success in the medical device marketplace.



Schmidt began his career with a pioneering startup, introducing one of the first-ever interbody fusion implants, a milestone in spinal treatment. Following years as a successful spine implant distributor, Schmidt embarked on a notable 20-year tenure with Medtronic, where he assumed leadership roles where he managed the eastern half of the U.S. for enabling technology sales. Following his tenure at Medtronic, Schmidt played a pivotal role at Wright Medical, leading a team to drive sales in the foot and ankle market. Most recently, he spearheaded sales and marketing initiatives for a small spine company.

Chair of the Board Chad Falciani expressed enthusiasm about Schmidt’s upcoming contributions to Curiteva, stating, “David is a talented, and experienced leader and we are honored to have him join our executive leadership team. His history of selling disruptive technologies, coupled with professional sales methods, aligns perfectly with our vision.”

David Schmidt also shared his excitement about joining Curiteva, commenting, “Curiteva embodies the value of innovation, leadership, and commitment to transforming patient care and I am excited to embark on this journey with Curiteva. After learning about the Inspire Technology and seeing some of the early clinical data to support it, I am eager to leverage my experience in commercial strategy to further Curiteva’s impact in the healthcare landscape.”

About Curiteva:

Curiteva is a privately held technology and manufacturing company based in Huntsville, Alabama. Our business is founded on a commitment to building world-class manufacturing, accelerating research and development, maintaining lean operational discipline, and delivering novel technology to meet the evolving needs of our customers and the patients they serve. Curiteva is pioneering 3D printing of Trabecular PEEK implants with a bioactive nano-surface to revolutionize how engineered structures and implant biomaterials accelerate immunomodulation, enhance healing, and improve patient outcomes. For more information, please visit www.curiteva.com.

