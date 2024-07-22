Curana Health Selected by CMS to Offer GUIDE: a New Model of Care for Dementia Patients

The Guiding an Improved Dementia Experience (GUIDE) Model Will Support Enhancement of Curana’s Care Coordination Model for Medicare Beneficiaries and Their Caregivers

AUSTIN, Texas, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Curana Health, a leading provider of value-based care for senior living residents, is pleased to announce that it has been selected by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to participate in the new Guiding an Improved Dementia Experience (GUIDE) Model: a Medicare alternative payment model designed to support people living with dementia and their caregivers.

Curana Health will be one of almost 400 participants building dementia care programs (DCPs) across the country, working to increase care coordination and improve access to services and supports, including respite care, for individuals diagnosed with dementia and their caregivers.

“CMS is excited to partner with Curana Health under the GUIDE Model,” said Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, Administrator, CMS. “GUIDE is a new approach to how Medicare will pay for the care of people living with dementia. The GUIDE participants are envisioning new ways to support not only people living with dementia, but also to reduce strain on the people who care for them, so that more Americans can remain in their homes and communities rather than in institutions.”

Launched on July 1, 2024, the GUIDE Model will evaluate a new payment approach for key supportive services furnished to people living with dementia, including: comprehensive, person-centered assessments and care plans; care coordination; 24/7 access to an interdisciplinary care team member or help line; and certain respite services to support caregivers. People with dementia and their caregivers will also have the assistance and support of a care navigator to help them access clinical and non-clinical services, such as meals and transportation, through community-based organizations.

As a GUIDE awardee, Curana Health’s medical group—approved by CMS to operate in 28 states—will begin incorporating the Model’s resident and caregiver benefits into its own dementia care model on July 1, 2025.

“More than 50 percent of the seniors served by Curana Health have a confirmed dementia diagnosis, and unfortunately, data shows that this population is at higher risk for avoidable hospitalizations and reduced quality of life,” said Chris Dawe, President, Curana Health Medical Group. “The GUIDE Model offers an exciting opportunity to combine the Model’s data and resources with Curana’s deep clinical expertise in improving the care experience and outcomes for these individuals, their families, and the dedicated staff serving them in senior living settings. This in turn will expand our coordinated model of care for Medicare beneficiaries with dementia that Curana serves across the country.”

Curana’s participation in the GUIDE Model will help people living with dementia and their caregivers have access to education and support, such as training programs on best practices for caring for a loved one living with dementia.

“The GUIDE Model enables treatment within the beneficiary’s senior living facility, which prevents unnecessary and disruptive transitions. This aligns perfectly with Curana’s mission of improving the health, happiness, and dignity of senior living residents,” Dawe said. “Curana is proud to have been selected by Medicare as a GUIDE participant, and we look forward to delivering an enhanced healthcare experience to the patients we serve and the loved ones who support them.”

Driven by the mission of improving senior living residents’ health, happiness, and dignity, Curana Health is dedicated to advancing the adoption of value-based care and transforming the healthcare experience for senior living residents. Curana’s medical group offers primary, post-acute, and multi-specialty care to seniors in skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living communities, and memory care settings. Curana’s accountable care organizations and health plan partnerships support the medical group’s personalized, proactive, and coordinated clinical care model. Additionally, Curana Health’s owned and operated Medicare Advantage Special Needs Plans make care more accessible and affordable for residents, while also offering skilled nursing facilities and senior living operators enhanced operational capabilities and new financial opportunities aligned to improved clinical outcomes. Currently, Curana’s 1,000+ clinicians serve approximately 175,000 patients annually, spanning 34 states and 1,600+ senior living sites. To learn more, visit

