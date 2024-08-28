SUBSCRIBE
Cullinan Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

August 28, 2024 | 
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CGEM; “Cullinan”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing modality-agnostic targeted therapies, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Nadim Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer, and Jeffrey Jones, M.D., M.B.A., Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Thursday, September 5, 2024, at 4:05 p.m. EDT.
  • Nadim Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer, and Jeffrey Jones, M.D., M.B.A., Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2024 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Thursday, September 19, 2024, at 10:20 a.m. EDT.

Webcasts of the Morgan Stanley and Cantor fireside chats will be available under the Events and Presentations section of the Company’s investor relations website at https://cullinantherapeutics.com/events-and-presentations/.

About Cullinan Therapeutics

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CGEM) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to creating new standards of care for patients. We have strategically built a diversified portfolio of clinical-stage assets that inhibit key drivers of disease or harness the immune system to eliminate diseased cells in both autoimmune diseases and cancer. Our portfolio encompasses a wide range of modalities, each with the potential to be best and/or first in class. Anchored in a deep understanding of oncology, immunology, and translational medicine, we create differentiated ideas, identify the most appropriate targets, and select the optimal modality to develop transformative therapeutics across a wide variety of autoimmune and cancer indications. We push conventional boundaries from candidate selection to differentiated therapeutic, applying rigorous go/no go criteria at each stage of development to fast-track only the most promising molecules to the clinic and, ultimately, commercialization. With deep scientific expertise, our teams exercise creativity and urgency to deliver on our promise to bring new therapeutic solutions to patients. Learn more about our Company at https://cullinantherapeutics.com/, and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Contacts:

Investor Relations
Nick Smith
+1 401.241.3516
nsmith@cullinantx.com

Media
Rose Weldon
+1 215.801.7644
rweldon@cullinantx.com

Massachusetts Events
