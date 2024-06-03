Cue Biopharma to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Healthcare Conferences in June 2024

BOSTON, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cue Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel class of therapeutic biologics to selectively engage and modulate disease-specific T cells, today announced that it will participate in two investor conferences this June, the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, to be held in New York, NY, June 4-6 and the Oppenheimer Novel Targets and Immunology Summit, to be held in New York, NY on June 24.

Cue Biopharma will discuss current clinical and preclinical progress as well as strategy in the advancement of its oncology and autoimmune platforms and biologics.

Presentation Details

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Date and Time: Thursday, June 6 from 2:00 – 2:25 p.m. EDT

Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff302/cue/1681744

Presenter: Anish Suri, Ph.D., president and chief scientific officer, Cue Biopharma

Oppenheimer Novel Targets and Immunology Summit

Panel Presentation Date and Time: Monday, June 24 from 11:00 – 11:40 a.m. EDT

Panel: Repurposing Cancer Targets for Immunology

Presenter: Anish Suri, Ph.D., president and chief scientific officer, Cue Biopharma

A live and archived webcast of the presentation for the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference will be available on the Events page in the Investors and Media section of the Company’s website at www.cuebiopharma.com. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing a novel class of injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate disease-specific T cells directly within the patient’s body. The company’s proprietary platform, Immuno-STAT™ (Selective Targeting and Alteration of T cells) and biologics are designed to harness the curative potential of the body’s intrinsic immune system through the selective modulation of disease-specific T cells without the adverse effects of broad systemic immune modulation.

Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, we are led by an experienced management team and independent Board of Directors with deep expertise in immunology and immuno-oncology as well as the design and clinical development of protein biologics.

For more information please visit www.cuebiopharma.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

