Critical Path Institute Board of Directors Announces President’s Plans to Retire

TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Critical Path Institute’s (C-Path) Board of Directors today announced that President, CEO, and Chairman of the Board, Raymond L. Woosley, MD, PhD, has informed them of his plan to retire as President effective January 31, 2012. The Board is now beginning the search and recruitment process for his successor. Dr. Woosley plans to remain actively involved in C-Path and will continue serving on the Board of Directors and leading C-Path’s Arizona Center for Education and Research on Therapeutics (AzCERT).