SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

Critical Path Institute Board of Directors Announces President’s Plans to Retire

February 22, 2011 | 
1 min read

TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Critical Path Institute’s (C-Path) Board of Directors today announced that President, CEO, and Chairman of the Board, Raymond L. Woosley, MD, PhD, has informed them of his plan to retire as President effective January 31, 2012. The Board is now beginning the search and recruitment process for his successor. Dr. Woosley plans to remain actively involved in C-Path and will continue serving on the Board of Directors and leading C-Path’s Arizona Center for Education and Research on Therapeutics (AzCERT).

People Arizona
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
BioMarin's headquarters in San Francisco
Gene therapy
BioMarin Narrows Roctavian Efforts to U.S., Germany, Italy as Sales Stagnate
August 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Business partners shaking hands after closing a deal
Mergers & Acquisitions
Mallinckrodt Offloads Therakos Photopheresis Business to CVC Capital Partners for $925M
August 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Bayer's global pharmaceuticals headquarters in Germany
Drug Development
Bayer’s Finerenone Hits Primary Endpoint in Phase III Heart Failure Trial
August 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Pictured: BMS sign on a building in San Diego, California/iStock, JHVEPhoto
Deals
BMS Backs Out of $1.5B Deal, Returns Rights to Agenus for Bispecific Antibody
August 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen