Cresilon Announces Distribution Partnerships for VETIGEL with Leading Animal Health and Veterinary Product Suppliers

Revolutionary hemostatic gel for veterinary surgeons now available through Covetrus, MWI Animal Health, and Patterson Veterinary Supply NEW YORK, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresilon Inc. ("Cresilon"), a Brooklyn-based biotechnology company focused on hemostatic medical device technologies, today announced it has entered into distribution agreements for its revolutionary hemostatic gel, VETIGEL®, to be sold directly to veterinary surgeons through several of the leading animal health and veterinary product suppliers in the U.S., including Covetrus, MWI Animal Health, and Patterson Veterinary Supply. Cresilon announces distribution agreements through several of the leading US animal health and veterinary suppliers A plant-based hemostatic gel that instantly stops and controls bleeding without the need to apply manual pressure, VETIGEL is now available online for U.S. veterinary surgeons through Covetrus, MWI Animal Health, and Patterson Veterinary Supply. The hemostatic agent is ideal for the veterinary treatment of traumatic wounds and both routine and complex surgical procedures, such as dental extractions, liver biopsies, tumor and mass removals, cleft palate repairs, and amputations. "We are excited to partner with many of the leading animal health companies to help more veterinary surgeons easily access a groundbreaking all-natural hemostatic product that reduces blood loss and anesthesia time, resulting in better patient outcomes," said Matt Lewis, Vice President of Sales at Cresilon. "Thousands of veterinary surgeons around the world have used VETIGEL and it has proven to be the fastest, most efficient, and cost-effective hemostatic agent on the market." VETIGEL offers veterinary surgeons a safe and effective way to rapidly stop and control bleeding across a wide range of surgical procedures and medical emergencies. Since the product's debut in 2021, veterinary surgeons across North America, Europe, and Asia have increasingly used the plant-based hemostatic gel to help patients heal and recover faster while helping veterinary clinics and animal hospitals save time, reduce operating costs, and improve patient outcomes. To date, VETIGEL has been used in more than 50,000 surgical procedures worldwide. VETIGEL consists of two plant-based polysaccharides that form an instant mechanical barrier to stop bleeding on contact without manual pressure, preparation, or special storage conditions. In its simplest form, VETIGEL can stop even the most severe, pulsating arterial bleeding within seconds by creating an immediate, near-perfect mechanical sealant. Moreover, the plant-based hemostatic gel's uniqueness also lies in its ability to allow the patient to form their own fibrin patch underneath the gel so that, once removed, the wound underneath heals naturally with partially rebuilt vascular structures. The hemostatic agent for veterinary surgeons is supplied in a pre-filled syringe, easy to use, and requires no preparation or special storage conditions. For more information about VETIGEL, visit www.vetigel.com. About Cresilon

Cresilon® is a Brooklyn-based biotechnology company that develops, manufactures, and markets hemostatic medical devices utilizing the company's proprietary hydrogel technology. The company's plant-based technology has revolutionized the current standard by stopping traumatic and surgical bleeds in seconds without the need for manual pressure. The company's current and future product lines target veterinary, human trauma, and human surgical applications. Cresilon's mission is to save lives. For more information about Cresilon, which was recently named to Fast Company's annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies, ranking No. 1 in the medical devices category, visit www.cresilon.com.