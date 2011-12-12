CORPAK MedSystems Corporate Headquarters Relocates to Buffalo Grove, Illinois

BUFFALO GROVE, IL--(Marketwire - December 12, 2011) -

CORPAK MedSystems has relocated its corporate headquarters, product development and ISO certified manufacturing to a new 74,000 square foot facility in Buffalo Grove, Illinois, a suburb northwest of Chicago.

The state-of-the-art facility provides increased ISO Class 8 clean room manufacturing capacity, warehouse and distribution space, and includes additional research and development facilities. As a result of the relocation, CORPAK has brought upgrades and enhancements to their existing systems and expanded their manufacturing capacity to support their rapid growth in its enteral product lines.

“We are very pleased to remain in the Chicago area with increased capacity that will allow us to continue to meet the needs of our customers for the medical devices and technology that affect patient lives so profoundly,” said Jeff Blair, CEO. “The ability to devote more space to research and development was one of our top requirements in the move, and we are now better positioned to continue to develop enteral access devices that set new standards for excellence while meeting the needs of medical teams and patients.”

CORPAK MedSystems, founded in 1979, manufactures and markets enteral/vascular access devices used primarily in the acute care setting of hospitals and surgery centers. Products are sold worldwide through a combination of exclusive distributors and a direct sales force. CORPAK manufactures a complete range of leading-edge enteral access devices, including CORTRAK, a device that “tracks” the feeding tube during the bedside placement procedure. For more information on how CORPAK’s products benefit both patients and clinicians, please visit www.corpakmedsystems.com.