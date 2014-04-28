Cornerstone Therapeutics Inc. Announces Name Change To Chiesi USA, Inc.

CARY, NC--(Marketwired - April 28, 2014) - Cornerstone Therapeutics Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing products for the U.S. hospital and adjacent specialty markets, today announced an official name change to Chiesi USA, Inc. following the completion of its acquisition by Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. The acquisition, making Cornerstone a wholly-owned subsidiary of Chiesi, and this name change are the last steps in a process that began when Chiesi became Cornerstone’s majority shareholder in 2009.

“As Chiesi USA, we look forward to offering our patients and providers more benefits than ever before,” said Ken McBean, President of Chiesi USA. “The additional resources made available by this merger will allow Chiesi USA to provide greater support for research and development initiatives while maintaining our commitment to the key therapeutic areas we serve. Being part of a global company also offers our employees additional opportunities for growth and additional support needed to build upon our success.”

Chiesi USA will continue to market its existing portfolio of products to the hospital and adjacent specialty markets and will actively pursue licensing and acquisition activities in these areas. Chiesi USA’s headquarters will remain in Cary, N.C.

About Chiesi USA, Inc.

Chiesi USA, Inc., headquartered in Cary, N.C., is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing products for the hospital and adjacent specialty markets. Key elements of the Company’s strategy are to focus its commercial and development efforts in the hospital and adjacent specialty product sector within the U.S. pharmaceutical marketplace; continue to seek opportunities to acquire companies, marketed or registration-stage products and late-stage development products that fit within the Company’s focus areas; and generate revenues by marketing approved generic products through the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Aristos Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Chiesi USA, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. For more information, visit www.chiesiusa.com.

About Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A.

Chiesi Farmaceutici is a research-focused international group, with more than 75 years of experience headquartered in Parma (Italy). Chiesi researches, develops and commercializes innovative pharmaceutical solutions in the respiratory therapeutics and specialist medicine areas.

In 2013, Chiesi achieved sales of over 1.2 billion Euros, constituting double digit growth over 2012. Its R&D centers in Parma (Italy), Paris (France), Rockville (USA), Chippenham (UK) and the R&D team of the newly-acquired Danish company Zymenex, integrate their efforts to advance Chiesi’s pre-clinical, clinical and registration programs. The Chiesi Group employs approximately 3900 people, 480 of whom are dedicated to R&D activities. For more information, please visit www.chiesi.com.