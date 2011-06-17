Cord Blood America, Inc. Acquires Assets of NeoCells, Inc., an Illinois Stem Cell Storage Company

LAS VEGAS, June 17, 2011 /PRNewswire/ -- Cord Blood America, Inc. (http://www.cordblood-america.com) (OTC Bulletin Board: CBAI), the umbilical cord blood stem cell preservation company focused on bringing the life saving potential of stem cells to families nationwide and internationally, is pleased to announce that it has acquired the assets of NeoCells, a subsidiary of ViviCells International, Inc., Evanston, Illinois, through a foreclosure procedure at a purchase price of $320,000.

An excerpt from the filing states, “The Company proceeded . to foreclose against all assets of NeoCells. At the public disposition of all property owned by NeoCells, the Company as a secured creditor bid $320,000 in offset debt, and acquired all right, title and interest in said property free and clear of any liens, security interests and encumbrances which are junior and subordinate to the Company’s security interest as a secured creditor.”

“This is good news for our growth. CBAI has been highly acquisitive for a distinct reason. In today’s environment, with lots of companies struggling, we have found acquiring samples to be a very effective means to improve company gross margins,” Mr. Schissler said.

“With this foreclosure, Cord Blood America has now added more than 2,700 customers this year through acquisition alone, not counting organic growth, including the previous purchase in February of all the umbilical cord blood samples from Reproductive Genetics Institute, Inc., also in Illinois,” Mr. Schissler said. “All customers have had their umbilical cord blood stem cells, which were saved at birth, moved to our Las Vegas headquarters,” said Matthew Schissler, co-founder and CEO. “We’ve assumed the cryogenic storage of these samples, and billings from their contracts. We are excited to welcome the NeoCells customers to the Cord Blood America family.”

About Cord Blood America

Cord Blood America is the parent company of CorCell, which facilitates umbilical cord blood stem cell preservation for expectant parents and their children. Its mission is to be the most respected stem cell preservation company in the industry. Collected through a safe and non-invasive process, cord blood stem cells offer a powerful and potentially life-saving resource for treating a growing number of ailments, including cancer, leukemia, blood, and immune disorders. To find out more about Cord Blood America, Inc., visit our website at http://www.corcell.com/. For investor information, visit http://www.cordblood-america.com/.

CONTACT:

Paul Knopick

E & E Communications

949/707-5365

pknopick@eandecommunications.com

SOURCE Cord Blood America, Inc.