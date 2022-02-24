Contraline’s Male Contraceptive Technology Wins ‘Best Innovation’ at Reproductive Health Innovation Summit

Top Award Recognizes ADAM™, the Company’s Male Contraceptive System, for its Potential to Impact Women’s Health

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Contraline, Inc., a clinical-stage medical device company, today announced that its ADAM™ System, the world’s first investigational hydrogel implant designed to provide non-hormonal, long-lasting and non-permanent contraception for men, was awarded “Best Innovation,” at the 2022 Women’s Health Innovation Series: Reproductive Health Innovation Summit, held in Boston on February 15-16, 2022. Contraline was selected as the winning company among 9 other finalists (65 total applicants) developing technologies that promote increased reproductive access, choice, and research to support women’s health around the world.

Kevin Eisenfrats, Co-Founder and CEO of Contraline, accepts award for “Best Innovation” at the Reproductive Health Innovation Summit. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Currently, there are no long-lasting, reversible male contraceptives available, and ADAM has the potential to be a first-of-its-kind product that revolutionizes how couples think about contraception and family planning,” said Kevin Eisenfrats, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Contraline. “Almost half of all pregnancies in the U.S. are unintended even with the numerous options available to women.”

According to the Male Contraceptive Initiative, one in four men have had intercourse lead to an unintended pregnancy. “We believe that providing more contraceptive options for men is crucial to reduce the rate of unintended pregnancies and reduce burden for women,” said Eisenfrats. “We’re honored that the leading experts and investors in reproductive health recognized Contraline’s innovation as the top award at the Summit and share our vision for making reproductive equality a reality.”

Contraline recently announced approval of a first-in-human clinical trial to evaluate the safety of ADAM. In the trial, the ADAM Hydrogel is injected into a trial participant’s vas deferens through a quick and minimally invasive outpatient procedure, where it is designed to block flow of sperm. Contraline received ethics approval to conduct the study in Melbourne, Australia. This trial is believed to be the first clinical trial studying a non-hormonal male contraceptive device in over 20 years.

About Contraline

Contraline, Inc. is a venture-backed medical device company devoted to providing men and couples with long-lasting, safe, and effective contraception. The company is developing ADAM™, the world’s first injectable hydrogel designed to provide long-lasting contraception for men. The company was founded in 2015 by Kevin Eisenfrats and Dr. John Herr, and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia. To learn more, visit http://www.contraline.com/.

