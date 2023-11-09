Cocrystal Pharma to Discuss Progress with Novel Inhaled and Oral Influenza A Antiviral CC-42344 at the World Vaccine Congress West Coast

BOTHELL, Wash., Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoCrystal Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: COCP) (“Cocrystal” or the “Company”), announces that President and co-CEO Sam Lee, PhD will discuss progress in developing the novel, broad-spectrum PB2 inhibitor CC-42344 in an oral presentation, “Taking a new route: Development of novel inhaled and oral influenza antiviral, CC-42344” at the World Vaccine Congress West Coast on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 3:20 p.m. Pacific Time. The conference is being held November 27-30 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, Calif.

“It is highly gratifying to be selected for an oral presentation at this prestigious gathering to discuss the significant progress we’ve made in developing CC-42344 for the treatment of pandemic and seasonal influenza A,” said Dr. Lee. “We recently announced authorization by the United Kingdom Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to initiate a Phase 2a human challenge trial with orally administered CC-42344 and we expect to begin treating influenza-infected patients later in this quarter. Additionally, preparations are underway to begin a Phase 1 clinical trial in the first half of 2024 with an inhaled CC-42344 formulation as a potential treatment and prophylaxis for influenza A.”

Following the presentation, Cocrystal will issue a press release with highlights from Dr. Lee’s discussion and the slide presentation will be available on the Company’s website.

About CC-42344

CC-42344 is an PB2 inhibitor that blocks an essential step of viral replication and was discovered using Cocrystal’s proprietary structure-based drug discovery platform technology. It is specifically designed to be effective against all significant pandemic and seasonal influenza A strains and to have a high barrier to resistance due to the way the virus’ replication machinery is targeted. CC-42344 targets the influenza polymerase, an essential replication enzyme with several highly essential regions common to multiple influenza strains. In vitro testing showed CC-42344’s excellent antiviral activity against influenza A strains, including pandemic and seasonal strains, as well as against strains resistant to certain approved influenza antivirals, while also demonstrating favorable pharmacokinetic and safety profiles.

About Seasonal Influenza

Each year there are approximately 1 billion cases of seasonal influenza worldwide, 3-5 million severe illnesses and up to 650,000 deaths, according to the World Health Organization. On average about 8% of the U.S. population contracts influenza each season. Influenza is responsible for approximately $10.4 billion in direct costs for hospitalizations and outpatient visits for adults in the U.S. annually.

About Cocrystal Pharma, Inc.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication process of influenza viruses, coronaviruses (including SARS-CoV-2) noroviruses and hepatitis C viruses. Cocrystal employs unique structure-based technologies and Nobel Prize-winning expertise to create first- and best-in-class antiviral drugs. For further information about Cocrystal, please visit www.cocrystalpharma.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the initiation and characteristics of a Phase 2a human challenge trial in 2023 for CC-42344 as a product candidate for oral treatment of influenza A, and a Phase 1 clinical trial in 2024 for CC-42344 as a product candidate for inhaled treatment of influenza A, and the potential efficacy and clinical benefits of, and market for, such product candidate. The words “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “is likely,” “will,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events. Some or all of the events anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, risks relating to the manufacturing and research delays arising from labor shortages and other factors, the ability of our Clinical Research Organization partners to recruit volunteers for, and to proceed with, clinical trials, and general risks arising from or involved in conducting clinical studies for CC-42344, including the results of such studies. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

