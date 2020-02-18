SUBSCRIBE
Clinical Ink Announces Addition of New Module to Their Lumenis™ eSource Ecosystem

February 18, 2020 | 
2 min read

Clinical Ink, a global clinical trial technology company, announces the addition of a new component to their Lumenis™ eSource Ecosystem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Clinical Ink, a global clinical trial technology company, announces the addition of a new component to their Lumenis™ eSource Ecosystem. With the addition of eConsent, Clinical Ink’s Lumenis platform expands further, providing purpose-built solutions for your protocol and anytime, anywhere access to study data.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200218005244/en/

eConsent will join existing clinical modules including direct data capture (DDC), electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA), and electronic patient-reported outcome (ePRO) to offer a single, unified data capture system that provides a clearer view of patient data in real time. Newly branded as Lumenis™, the eSource Ecosystem captures data right at the point of inception — researchers are able to remotely monitor data and documents immediately, rather than waiting weeks for an on-site monitoring visit. Clinical Ink has integrated third-party eConsent tools for several years; the addition of this additional core capability allows the consent process to work seamlessly with the data capture solution.

The new eConsent module comes just months after the EMA released an important qualification opinion in favor of using eSource DDC in clinical trials. “A unified, eSource technology must be considered by innovative companies to advance global clinical research,” said Clinical Ink CEO Ed Seguine. “Lumenis simplifies your study workflow — providing fast, clean data to help you make critical decisions. Not only are your sites and patients assured of an easier experience, but you can be certain your protocol is executed correctly.”

Lumenis further elevates each study through experienced support services and customizable solutions for specific therapeutic areas including lupus, gastrointestinal and central nervous system diseases, dermatology, oncology, and many others.

Stop by booth 429 or catch Clinical Ink’s experts discussing innovation in data capture technologies at SCOPE Summit 2020 in Orlando, Florida:

  • eCOA, ePRO, BYOD: Strategies for Improving Study Convenience and Compliance; Wednesday, February 19, 4:20 – 5:00 p.m.; presented by Kyle Hogan, Vice President, Outcome Solutions
  • Data Certainty From Source to Submission: Addressing Disparate Data Challenges With eSource; Thursday, February 20, 12:30 – 1:00 p.m.; presented by Jonathan Andrus, Chief Business Officer

About Clinical Ink
Clinical Ink, a global clinical technology company, offers data certainty from source to submission. Our Lumenis eSource clinical technology and configurable direct data capture, eCOA, ePRO, and eConsent modules — a suite of solutions for capturing and integrating electronic data from sites, clinicians, and patients at its source — naturally enhance your clinical trial workflow by reducing manual labor, providing anytime, anywhere data access, and saving resources as your trials progress. Visit clinicalink.com.

