Clearside Biomedical Opens Registration for Suprachoroidal Delivery KOL Webinar to Be Held on Wednesday, July 24, 2024 at 8:00 am ET

ALPHARETTA, Ga., July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSD), a biopharmaceutical company revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space (SCS®), has opened registration for its virtual key opinion leader (KOL) event on Wednesday, July 24, 2024 from 8:00 - 9:15 am ET. To register for the event, click here.



The event will highlight the broad applicability and real-world experience with suprachoroidal drug delivery, the SCS as a differentiator in the retinal treatment landscape with a focus on neovascular age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), and ongoing SCS clinical programs, including potential future development opportunities for Clearside.

The event will include presentations by the following retinal experts concluding with a live question-and-answer session with the KOLs and Clearside senior management:

David M. Brown, MD, Director of Research, Retina Consultants Houston

Glenn C. Yiu, MD, PhD, Professor of Ophthalmology, University of California, Davis

Victor Chong, MD, MBA, Chief Medical Officer, Clearside Biomedical



Registration for Clearside’s Suprachoroidal KOL event is open and available at this link. The live and archived webcast and related slides will be accessible on the Clearside website under the Investors section: Events and Presentations.

Biographies of Retinal Specialists

David M. Brown, MD, Director of Research at Retina Consultants Houston, is a medical and surgical retinal specialist and clinical trial specialist. He has pioneered research in the areas of age-related macular degeneration (AMD), diabetic retinopathy, and retinal vein occlusion. He is the director of the Greater Houston Retina Research Center, a clinical professor of Ophthalmology at Baylor College of Medicine, the Vice-Chair for research at the Blanton Eye Institute at Houston Methodist Hospital and serves as the consultant retinal specialist for NASA. Dr. Brown received his medical degree from Baylor College of Medicine and completed ophthalmology and retina training at the University of Iowa.

Glenn C. Yiu, MD, PhD, is a Professor of Ophthalmology at the University of California, Davis, where he works as a clinician-scientist and cares for patients as a board-certified vitreoretinal surgeon. He earned his dual MD-PhD degrees at Harvard Medical School, residency training at the Massachusetts Eye & Ear Infirmary, and vitreoretinal fellowship at Duke. He joined UC Davis in 2014, where he leads a translational research program studying age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and other retinal diseases, with focus on ocular imaging technologies, gene editing and delivery, and animal models of retinal disease. He reported the first use of CRISPR-based genome editing as a treatment strategy for wet AMD, developed the use of microneedles for suprachoroidal gene delivery, and pioneered important studies on AMD and other retinal disease models in nonhuman primates. He also serves as the Associate Director of Davis-Based Medical Student Research and Director of Tele-ophthalmology at UC Davis, where he has pioneered a teleretinal screening program to expand eye screening among diabetic patients in California.

Victor Chong, MD, MBA, Chief Medical Officer of Clearside Biomedical, is a board-certified retinal specialist. Previously, Dr. Chong served as VP, Global Head of Retina DAS at Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine, Global Head of Medicine, Retinal Health at Boehringer Ingelheim and Head of Department and Consultant Ophthalmic Surgeon of Oxford Eye Hospital, a part of the Oxford University Hospitals. Dr. Chong graduated from the University of Glasgow Medical School (MBChB) with the Neil Arnott Prize, finished his ophthalmic training at Moorfields Eye Hospital and completed a retinal fellowship at the Institute of Ophthalmology and Moorfields Eye Hospital, London. He earned an M.D. by research in Ophthalmology from King’s College, an MBA from Quantic School of Business and Technology and a MPhil in Cell Biology and Pathology from University College London.

About Clearside Biomedical, Inc.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space (SCS®). Clearside’s SCS injection platform, utilizing the Company’s patented SCS Microinjector®, enables an in-office, repeatable, non-surgical procedure for the targeted and compartmentalized delivery of a wide variety of therapies to the macula, retina, or choroid to potentially preserve and improve vision in patients with sight-threatening eye diseases. Clearside is developing its own pipeline of small molecule product candidates for administration via its SCS Microinjector. The Company’s lead program, CLS-AX (axitinib injectable suspension), for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), is in Phase 2b clinical testing. Clearside developed and gained approval for its first product, XIPERE® (triamcinolone acetonide injectable suspension) for suprachoroidal use, which is available in the U.S. through a commercial partner. Clearside also strategically partners its SCS injection platform with companies utilizing other ophthalmic therapeutic innovations. For more information, please visit clearsidebio.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as “believe”, “expect”, “may”, “plan”, “potential”, “will”, and similar expressions, and are based on Clearside’s current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the potential benefits of CLS-AX, Clearside’s suprachoroidal delivery technology and Clearside’s SCS Microinjector®, and potential future clinical development opportunities and pipeline expansion for Clearside. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include uncertainties inherent in the conduct of clinical trials, Clearside’s reliance on third parties over which it may not always have full control and other risks and uncertainties that are described in Clearside’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 12, 2024 and Clearside’s other Periodic Reports filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to Clearside as of the date of this release, and Clearside assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

