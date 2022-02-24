Chiesi USA certified as a Great Place to Work® in 2021

Employee-led assessment affirms Chiesi USA’s strong performance in culture, leadership, values and trust

CARY, N.C., Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chiesi USA, Inc. (key-A-zee), a Cary-based specialty pharmaceutical company, has earned the Great Place to Work® Certification for 2021 in the U.S., following its first recognition in 2019. The accreditation is awarded by Great Place to Work, a global management consulting firm that uses benchmark data to help organizations quantify their culture and improve the work experience for all employees.

Chiesi USA earned the credential through the firm’s two tools – the Trust Index© employee survey and the Culture Audit© of HR management policies – that compare employee perception about their work environment with efforts of the company. Each tool includes questions about the five elements of the Great Place to Work For All™ methodology: Trust, Maximizing Human Potential, Leadership Effectiveness, Innovation By All and Values. The Trust Index© specifically measures the five dimensions of Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride and Camaraderie. In total, 92% of employee respondents agreed Chiesi USA is a great place to work, and the company’s Trust Index© average increased from 86% in 2019 to 89% in 2021.

“We are overjoyed to accept this employee-driven recognition, as it exhibits our commitment to ensuring that our employees feel respected and supported, take pride in their work and feel like part of a community,” said Jon Zwinski, General Manager and CEO of Chiesi USA. “As a family-owned business, this commitment is core to our values and roots. This recognition signals that our efforts to constantly improve our workplace are recognized and valued by our employees.”

According to survey results, employee sentiment in Camaraderie (91%), Pride (91%) and Credibility (89%) are core areas of strength. The Chiesi USA leadership team’s ongoing response to the pandemic, marked by transparent, honest and timely communication and people-centered focus to meet employee needs, is a key driver behind improved results from its 2019 certification.

“Our team is humbled and incredibly grateful to be recognized again as a Great Place to Work by this respected organization,” said Allyson Stevens, Senior Director of HR at Chiesi USA. “This recognition means more to us than ever as we continue to navigate the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic with the goal of providing support to our employees in both their professional and personal lives.”

The company’s CSR program Chiesi in the Community also supports a positive internal culture. In 2021, Chiesi USA donated more than $815,000 through local and national initiatives that align with its therapeutic areas and social and environmental goals. As an employee-led program, more than half of Chiesi USA employees supported 85 unique organizations with 1,100 hours of time.

In addition to the Great Place to Work Certification, Chiesi USA received the Top Employer in the U.S. certification for the last seven years by the Top Employers Institute. Chiesi’s Italian parent company Chiesi Group earned its Top Employer in Italy certification for the last 14 years and Top Employer in Europe certification for the last 10 years. The company’s recognitions worldwide all ladder up to its corporate sustainability goals as a Certified B Corporation™, a status obtained by the Group in 2019.

About Chiesi USA

Chiesi USA, Inc., headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercialization of products for the hospital and target office-based specialties. The Company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of family-owned Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A, a global R&D-focused pharmaceutical company based in Parma, Italy. In the United States, the Company delivers therapies and enhances care for patients in the areas of acute cardiology, neonatology and cystic fibrosis. Recognized as a Certified B Corporation™, Chiesi is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of its communities through its employee-led corporate social responsibility program, Chiesi in the Community. Innovation, collaboration and impact are the cornerstones of the Chiesi culture. For more information, visit www.chiesiusa.com.

About Chiesi Group

Based in Parma, Italy, Chiesi is an international research-focused pharmaceuticals and healthcare group with over 85 years’ experience, operating in 30 countries with more than 6,000 employees (Chiesi Group). To achieve its mission of improving people’s quality of life by acting responsibly towards society and the environment, the Group researches, develops and markets innovative therapeutic solutions in its three focus areas: AIR (products and services that promote respiration, from new-born to adult populations), RARE (treatment for patients with rare and ultra-rare diseases) and CARE (products and services that support specialty care and consumer-facing self-care). The Group’s Research and Development center is based in Parma and works alongside 6 other important research and development hubs in France, the U.S., Canada, China, the UK and Sweden to pursue its pre-clinical, clinical and regulatory programs. Chiesi, since 2019, is the world’s largest B Corp certified pharmaceutical group. The global B Corp movement promotes business as a force for good. Moreover, Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. has changed in 2018 its legal status to a Benefit Corporation, by incorporating a double purpose for the creation of shared value, and to generate value for its business, for society and the environment. As a Benefit Corporation, Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. is required by law to include objectives of common benefit in its bylaws and to report annually in a transparent way. The Group is committed to becoming carbon neutral by the end of 2035.

