Chiesi tracks actions taken for a healthier, more sustainable future

Chiesi’s Annual and Sustainability Report 2021 is released today;

Progress toward business, environmental and social targets is strong;

Company is joining forces with all stakeholders to advance sustainable healthcare.

CARY, N.C., July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chiesi, the international research-focused biopharmaceutical group, today released its Annual and Sustainability Report for 2021. The report focuses not only on results, but also on tracking the actions taken to conduct its business more sustainably and responsibly.

Through its 30 Affiliates and its global operations in more than 100 countries, the company aims to create value for a wide range of stakeholders, including its local communities, capital providers, public administrations, employees, collaborators, and suppliers. The total revenues generated by the Group amounted to €2.42 billion in 2021, growing 8.6% on the previous year.

As a Benefit Corporation in Italy, the U.S. and France (Société à Mission) and as the largest Certified B Corporation™ global biopharmaceutical group providing innovative therapeutic solutions, Chiesi is committed to systematically measuring its impact both within and beyond the organization. This is explained in the 2021 Report, which covers efforts to drive a shared value approach in six areas: Governance, Mission & Engagement, Patients, Environment, Community, Value Chain and People.

Ugo Di Francesco, CEO of Chiesi Group, noted that: “At Chiesi, we are dedicated not only to improving our own impact, but also leaving a positive footprint in the world. By sharing our learnings and being transparent and accountable about our failures as well as our successes, we hope to help drive sustainable progress in our sector.”

Increasing impact for patients

2021 was a milestone year for Chiesi’s three focus areas – Air, Rare, and Care1.

Approximately 81% of Chiesi’s turnover was generated from products developed as a result of internal research. With €479 million expenditure in 2021, the Group was confirmed the first Italian pharmaceutical company and the 12th among the European pharmaceutical industries for investment in R&D2. Furthermore, with 42 Patent Applications at the EPO (European Patent Office), Chiesi is the first Italian pharmaceutical company for patent filing, achieving the milestone of more than 5,600 overall global granted patents.

Chiesi’s R&D capabilities will be enhanced by the launch of its Biotech Center of Excellence, dedicated to the development, production and distribution of biological products, and expected to open in Parma, Italy, in 2024. In line with Chiesi’s commitment as a B Corp, the Center will be designed in a sustainable way and will conform to LEED criteria.

Alberto Chiesi, President of Chiesi Group, said: “As a Benefit Corporation and a Certified B Corp Group, we are guided by the concept of shared value – an approach that aims at generating economic value in a way which benefits society, by addressing its needs and challenges. This report showcases our commitment to driving sustainable healthcare forward through everything we do and in every area of our business.”

Driving change locally

In addition to the highlights through global operations, there were also a number of local achievements to emphasize. In the U.S., Chiesi USA’s net revenue increased 10.1%, from $383,756 million USD in 2020 to $422,581 million USD in 2021. Employee count increased from 345 in 2020 to 379 in 2021.

Chiesi USA continuously focuses on people first, especially in times of uncertainty. The company received the Top Employer in the U.S. certification for the seventh year running by the Top Employers Institute, which requires an in-depth assessment of our company’s HR practices. Chiesi USA also earned the Great Place to Work Certification for 2021 in the U.S., an employee-driven accreditation in which 92% of respondents agreed Chiesi is a great place to work, and the Trust Index© employee survey average increased from 86% in 2019 to 89% in 2021 along the five dimensions of Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride and Camaraderie.

The company’s corporate social responsibility program Chiesi in the Community further supports the company’s success. In 2021, Chiesi USA donated more than $815,000 through local and national initiatives that align with its therapeutic areas and social and environmental goals. As an employee-led program, more than half of Chiesi USA employees supported 85 unique organizations with 1,100 hours of time.

Lastly, Chiesi USA commits to environmental progress through all Chiesi Group initiatives, as well as pursuing a Better Building initiative at its headquarters in North Carolina. After conducting a thorough Sustainability Assessment of the building’s performance along factors of energy, water, waste, transportation and human experience, Chiesi USA developed an Action Plan to address areas of improvement in the next year.

“As the U.S. affiliate of our family-owned Italian parent company Chiesi Group, their success is ours, and vice versa,” said Jon Zwinski, General Manager and CEO of Chiesi USA. “We are proud to be part of a company that prioritizes and demonstrates advancement in healthcare, sustainability and society, and we are motivated to deepen our impact here in the U.S. in the year to come.”

Reducing our environmental footprint

Chiesi is also working to lower the environmental impact of its solutions and operations, as well as supporting its supply chain partners to do the same.

2021, the year in which the Group began the path towards Certified B Corp recertification, saw the launch of Eco-Friendly Products Challenge as well as further progress on efforts to transition to a Carbon Minimal Inhaler – a project which aims to reduce the carbon footprint of inhalers by up to 90%. In 2021, Chiesi also joined the B Corp Climate Collective (BCCC,) committing to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) “Race to Zero” campaign.

The report furthermore highlights how Chiesi joined the Carbon Disclosure Project, a not-for-profit charity that runs the global disclosure system for investors, companies, cities, states and regions to manage their environmental impact. Chiesi received an overall score of B, recognized at management level for its carbon neutrality strategy and taking coordinated action on climate issues, and was awarded an A grade for governance on climate change topics, which recognizes the effort being made on addressing the carbon neutrality strategy at a global level.

Maria Paola Chiesi, Chiesi’s Head of Shared Value & Sustainability, added, “In 2021, as we maneuvered through the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the global economy, we also became stronger to face the road ahead - further advancing toward our sustainability goals and continuing to provide high-quality care for patients – thanks to the efforts of each individual, each department and each affiliate.”

Making a difference for local communities and our people

In line with its commitment to making a positive impact on the communities where it is based, Chiesi also reported several significant achievements at this level. In 2021, Chiesi made a total of €22 million donations and other contributions with social purposes, such as sponsorships and External Clinical Scientific Test & Studies, including the cost of medicines donated, which on the market would have been worth more than €10.3 million.

Finally, Chiesi continued to make progress in several areas related to its employees and people. In 2021, the workforce increased by 3%, driven by the expansion of Chiesi Global Rare Diseases (+41.6%,) and Chiesi China, where staff numbers grew by 20%. Of its employees, 54% are women. In R&D, 66% of employees are women. Overall, Chiesi employees completed more than 300,157 hours of training, with an overall average of 48.8 hours training per person. This reflects an overall increase in average training hours per individual by 0.9% from 2020 to 2021.

Please learn more on these selected highlights and many other achievements in the full report.

1 AIR represents therapeutic solutions and services dedicated to the respiratory area, ranging from neonatology to the treatment of adult diseases; RARE focuses on the treatment of patients with rare and ultra-rare diseases; CARE combines products and services within the scope of specialist care and self-medication.

2 European Commission, Joint Research Centre, EU Industrial R&D Scoreboard 2020.

